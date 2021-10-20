ALBANY – An Albany high school student’s experience with cancer in her family has inspired her to help other southwest Georgia cancer patients.
Deerfield-Windsor School ninth-grader Chloe Wiggins lost both of her grandfathers to cancer.
“When I was 5, my mother’s dad died of prostate cancer. Less than a year ago, my father’s dad also died from the same cancer, which really hit me hard because he’s the only grandfather I had since I was little,” she said.
Chloe made 35 port pillows that she delivered to the Phoebe Cancer Center this week. Cancer patients often have a small port implanted in their chest to make administration of chemotherapy and other medications and fluids easier. Unfortunately, seatbelts can rub against a port, causing discomfort and irritation.
A port pillow attaches to a seatbelt to protect the port and prevents that discomfort.
“Donating these port pillows, I know that I’m helping someone prevent infection or discomfort to their port," Chloe said. "It’s something that’s helping them get better, and it really makes me feel better."
The Phoebe Cancer Center will distribute the pillows to patients who need them.
The English language is a living, breathing, expanding phenomenon. Year after year, new words are coined as time, technology, world events, and fashions dictate—but fads are fickle. Stacker explores notable new words of the past century. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.