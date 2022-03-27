The spiritual significance of Easter aside, for kids the season is about a special bunny bringing candies, eggs, toys and other goodies to fill grass-laden baskets. According to spoonuniversity.com, these are the 10 Best Easter Candies, ranked by taste.
10. Jelly Beans: Jelly beans can be devoured by the handful, shoved into plastic eggs, or sprinkled around in Easter baskets. The reason jelly beans are last on this list is because they're often forgotten. Since people seem to throw them anywhere and everywhere, they aren't always eaten. No offense, but if jelly beans are really that good, they wouldn't be left on the floor for your dog to eat later.
9. Easter M&Ms: If you're looking for some fancy pastel decor that's edible, you need to get your hands on Easter M&Ms. I know that regular M&Ms all taste the same regardless of their color, but I feel like these taste better.
8. Cadbury Creme Eggs: Enough of the boring stuff, it's time for Cadbury Creme Eggs, baby. These eggs are filled with white and orange fondant to represent real eggs, which is a little frightening if you think about it. If you've ever had the desire to eat a raw egg, eat one of these as an alternative to get the same effect.
7. Hershey's Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Eggs: When Hershey's milk chocolate and marshmallows come together, you know the combination will be straight up fire. Their chocolate-covered marshmallow eggs are great alone, but they're even better when they're melted to make a s'more. You could always start a new trend and have a bonfire at your Easter gathering.
6. Whoppers Robin Eggs: If you're sick of chicken eggs, try Whoppers Robin Eggs instead. These eggs are different than normal Whoppers because they have a crunchy chocolate shell. I think these eggs are one of the best Easter candies around, but it's not like I ate two bags of these in one day or anything last year.
5. Chocolate Bunnies: Eating at least one chocolate bunny for Easter should be a law. There's no better feeling than biting off a chunk of this chocolate animal and devouring it. Also, watching someone eat a chocolate bunny can be a good personality indicator. For example, if someone eats the ears first, they're probably a good person. If they go for the rabbit tail, they might be a monster.
4. Peeps: Once you get past the beady-eyed stare, Peeps are kind of cute. All I know is that I don't care what my Peeps look like when I eat them. A marshmallow lump covered in sugar doesn't need to look good if it tastes great.
3. Lindt Chocolate Carrots: For those of you looking for the best Easter candy that doesn't taste like a clump of sugar glued together, try these Lindt Carrots. These carrots are super healthy with their Swiss chocolate and hazelnut flavor. Forget the bunnies and save these carrots for yourself.
2. Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs: Reese's delivers once again with their peanut butter eggs. I know Reese's makes different shapes all year round for various holidays, but their eggs actually look like eggs. In all honestly, I could not care less about their shape. As long as there's chocolate and peanut butter, I don't need to be convinced to eat this.
1. Russell Stover's Chocolate Eggs: If you've never had the pleasure of eating one of Russell Stover's many chocolate egg flavors, I feel sorry for you. I can't remember an Easter where I didn't eat at least 10 of their strawberry cream eggs. Russell Stover has so many great flavors for their eggs like red velvet and banana whip, so definitely check them out.
