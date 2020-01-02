ALBANY — It looms over Radium Springs like some hulking, rusted tin man from the Land of Oz, standing watch over a neighborhood that has endured floods, tornadoes and hurricanes. Mounted on four stout legs that appear to reach a hundred feet into the air, it is neatly located inside the triangle formed by Radium Springs Road, Camelia Road and Skywater Boulevard — about 3 1/2 miles south of Albany State University.
A few hundred yards to the north, water bubbles out of Radium Springs. About the same distance to the southwest, golfers once used it as a landmark to mark their location on the course. If it ever had a name or logo emblazoned on its side, it has been lost to the elements. Now it is simply an old, rust-stained water tower.
My first notice of it came about after a recent article in The Albany Herald about the Old Dixie Highway. My friend Don Dalley, who lives just off the highway, invited me to explore Albany’s section of that historic road and I was eager to see what was left of it. Our first stop on the tour was the water tower.
The Old Dixie Highway in south Albany is now called Radium Springs Road, but not much remains of Radium Springs’ glory days. Modern signs commemorate the historic route and announce the Radium Springs community — founded “circa 1925.” The road, according to Don, was once lined with magnolia trees, but few remain. In fact, after a devastating tornado (in which the water tower appears to have been ground-zero) followed by a major hurricane, it takes a lot of imagination to see why anyone would have built a water tower in that area. In order to appreciate how the Radium Springs community began, we need to look back — way back.
The end of the horse-and-buggy days and the rise of the age of the motor car arrived in America just after the turn of the 20th Century. Ford Motor Company played a critical role in economic growth of the time due to its rapid sales of the Model T — America’s first affordable automobile. The Ford Model T provided inexpensive transportation on a massive scale because it was reliable, mass-market transportation. The first production model left the factory in September 1908 and less than 20 years later, Henry Ford watched the 15 millionth Model T roll off the assembly line. But all these new automobiles needed a way to get from point A to point B. They needed roads.
One of the nation’s earliest multistate highway projects was inspired by something called “the Good Roads Movement.” The Lincoln Highway was conceived in 1912 and formally dedicated the following year as an East-West automobile route that would run from New York to San Francisco. The success of the Lincoln Highway and the resulting economic boost to cities and businesses along the route inspired the creation of other long-distance roads, like the one that would run from Michigan to Miami — the Dixie Highway.
The Dixie Highway was conceived in 1914 as a North-South highway in the eastern United States, but the result is better understood as a network of connected roads, rather than one single highway. It was overseen by the Dixie Highway Association; funded by businesses, local governments, and states along the route; and constructed and expanded between 1915 and 1929.
Georgia’s role in the establishment of the Dixie Highway apparently began on April 3, 1915, when newspapers reported on a meeting of governors of interested states in Chattanooga, Tenn. A few days later, delegates convened in Americus “from all towns on the route from Macon, through Fort Valley, Americus and ending in Albany.” Then, on April 14, 1915, an Atlanta Constitution headline reported that, “Boosters for Highway Hold Meet in Camilla,” followed by the sub-head, “Great Enthusiasm is shown in Dougherty, Mitchell, and Thomas Counties.” The article goes on to claim that 500 or 600 people “met at the city hall to form plans to bring the Dixie Highway from Albany through Camilla to Thomasville.”
By March 19, 1916, a map depicted several routes completed through Georgia and listed the types of roads that would be constructed in each county. The best roads would have an “A” Grade and be constructed of “concrete, brick, asphalt, etc.,” and the worst would be “E” Grade (unimproved dirt). Most of the roads in south Georgia (including the 12 miles in Dougherty County) would be Grade “C,” roads of “chert, sand-clay, etc.” The 1916 map accompanies an article that indicated Georgia’s “Western Division” of the Dixie Highway ran from Macon to Albany, Thomasville and Tallahassee. Two other Georgia routes ran centrally from Macon — one through Tifton and Valdosta and another through Ocilla and Waycross. Savannah and Brunswick were on the eastern route.
Later in 1916, the Georgia General Assembly created the State Highway Department to oversee the various county road projects and ensure that the Dixie Highway became a reality. All roads had to meet the requirements of the Dixie Highway Association, which meant they needed to be travelable during all seasons and in all weather. The highway was marked with a red and white logo that consisted of the letters “DH,” most commonly painted on utility poles.
It is probably no coincidence that in 1916, while the Dixie Highway was being developed, a man named W.E. Hickey purchased the Blue Springs in Albany for what he hoped would be commercial recreation. (The Blue Springs was renamed “Radium Springs” a decade later, after the discovery of radium in the water.) Hickey’s property at the springs was reported to have a restaurant and a two-story pavilion. The large Hickey family home became a lodge known as the Hickey Resort.
Hickey’s enterprise on Albany’s portion of the new Dixie Highway was just one of many similar establishments along the hundreds of miles of new roadways. Motels, restaurants, gas stations and food stands flourished. Some fortunate communities — like Albany with its Blue Springs — had that extra something, which came to be known as a “tourist attraction.” Camps popped up along the route, allowing those who could not afford the finer things a place to sleep in tents or stay in modest cabins.
The Dixie Highway, like much of American society, saw a lull when the U.S. entered World War I, from 1917 through 1918, but after the war, progress resumed. In 1919, the State Highway Department, which had been created in 1916, was replaced by the Georgia State Highway Commission. This new department formalized the planning for all state roads and highways. One of the first of these was developed in 1919 as Georgia Highway 3 and formed much of south Georgia’s Dixie Highway.
In 1925, Blue Springs was officially renamed Radium Springs, and Hickey sold the property to Barton G. Collier, who recognized the commercial value of being on the Dixie Highway. Collier wanted to create a recreational resort of national acclaim, so he developed the Radium Springs Lodge and the Radium Springs Golf Course. The casino opened in 1927 and served as the social center for the community as well as an attraction for northern tourists headed to Florida.
The springs and casino remained an anchor for the community, but the tourist business slowed in the 1960s and ’70s after traffic was rerouted to a four-lane highway — the Liberty Expressway — several miles to the east. The casino succumbed to the floods of the 1990s, and the rest of the Radium community was decimated by the tornadoes and hurricane of the past few years.
Our recent tour took Don and me to the Dougherty County-Mitchell County line, where we stopped to admire the concrete archway across the road — a feature that was common from a time when the Dixie Highway was developed by each county. On our return to Albany, we stopped to admire the few remaining magnolia trees that still line segments of the road. But I must admit that I saw little to remind me that this was once a thriving thoroughfare — the I-75 of its day.
Finally, we paused to wonder at the origin of the old water tower beside the highway near the springs. I don’t know when or why it was built, but it is not sleek and modern. It is more like a rusted tin can on stilts. It appears to be a relic of the boom-time of the 1920s. Perhaps Barton Collier needed it for his Radium Springs Lodge when tourists from the north stopped to admire the bubbling spring — one of Georgia’s natural wonders — as they passed through Albany on their way to the Sunshine State.
I wonder who owns the water tower today. It sure would be nice to preserve this historic landmark — perhaps as a community art or mural project. It would be a terrific addition to the development at Radium Springs Gardens and to the new park that is being carved out of the old golf course. Colquitt makes good use of the giant murals on its silos. Cuthbert has its iconic, 1895 water tower — the nation’s only water tower in the middle of a federal highway — and Warner Brothers studios in California uses a 1927 water tower as a company icon.
We like to talk about the resilience of our community in the face of floods, tornadoes and hurricanes. What better testament to the spirit of Albany than the Radium Springs water tower — still standing after all these years?