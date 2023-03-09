PLAINS -- There is, arguably, no single individual who has brought more national attention to agriculture and the state of Georgia than Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States, who grew up in the tiny farming community of Archery, about 3 miles outside of Plains.

A member of the Georgia Agricultural Hall of Fame, which is housed at the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Carter is revered for his activism, compassion and overarching humility, as well as his influence on agriculture and public health.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

