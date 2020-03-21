LEESBURG – Kevin Childs rode out to check on the horses he keeps on his family’s property in southwest Lee County when the Muckalee Creek flooded recently. Arriving at the pasture, he found high water with a strong current running through the pasture that now resembled a lake. More than 200 yards from where he stood at the water’s edge, he saw something flashing at the wood line.
“I ran and got the canoe and dialed 911,” Childs said.
In hindsight, the phone call would prove to be one of the most fortuitous calls he ever made.
Childs paddled across what had become a backwater of the flooding Muckalee. As he got closer to what was a struggling horse he identified as Flash, he was shocked to see a second horse, Domino, also being pressed against the fence line.
“When I got close to Flash, I saw the fence posts sticking up above the water’s surface,” Childs said. “Thinking I could touch ground, I jumped in with a pair of wire cutters.”
Unfortunately for Childs, the fence post made of railroad ties had floated out of the ground. He found himself in 6 to 8 feet of flowing water. As he evaluated his situation and that of his horses, he said he realized, “There was nothing I could do until the emergency responders got there with a boat and motor.”
Upon closer examination, Childs said he realized that Flash’s rear legs were tangled in the barbed wire fence and he was now at least partially on the downstream side.
“When we first got to the gate, (Childs’) dad was there and pointed in the direction he had gone,” Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester said. “We had to get out the binoculars, he was so far out. There was a current flowing, and it was pretty cold that day.”
The Lee County Fire Department from Station 1 responded with Engine 1 and Rescue Boat 1 as well as inflatables stationed there. With a boat and motor on the scene and extra hands to assist, Childs was able to not only cut the wires trapping Flash but to get him on the right side of the fence and turned in the direction they needed to head.
At this point, Childs estimates he had been in the cold water for more than an hour. He estimated that the horses could have been in the water anywhere from 2 to 5 hours. Unfortunately, exhaustion and Flash’s inability to orient himself to his situation made it difficult in trying to get him to the high ground they were seeking. He continually tried to go in another direction. Childs and the rescuers were able to get him to shallower water, where he could at least stand and eventually join other horses on high ground.
Childs said he wanted to return with the firefighters to rescue Domino, but the first responders would not allow it. Having been in the cold water so long, Childs was determined to be at extreme risk for hypothermia.
“We got him to the ambulance and wrapped him in blankets and had someone go get him dry clothing,” Forrester said. “He had been out there a couple of hours at that point.”
The fire chief explained that his firefighters are all trained in water rescue techniques and did nine or more deep-water rescues last year. Sadly, when they returned to the flowing waters of the Muckalee, they were unable to save Domino.
Any pet owner knows the grief associated with the loss of an animal. But for horse people, the loss can have an even greater impact, in part because of the life span of a horse.
“Domino was 22 years old, and we had her since she was born,” Megan Weaver, Childs’ daughter who grew up with Domino, lamented.
Weaver reflected on what a large part the horses played in her life.
“Horses build confidence and responsibility,” she said. “My father would take me trail riding frequently. He would get me out of town on New Year’s and other holidays. The bond of those trail rides is still there.”
The day Weaver met with a reporter at the stables to talk to about her loss, it was obvious that her 6 1/2-year-old daughter, Reese, had already caught the equestrian spirit. She has been riding since she was 2 years old. She said Flash is a “once-in-a-lifetime” horse and, fortunately, he suffered no major injuries during his part in the ordeal, although he does have numerous cuts and abrasions form the wire.
Although the outcome for Childs and his family was bittersweet with the loss of Domino, he and his daughter have nothing but praise for Chief Forrester, the fire crew that responded and Sheriff Reggie Rachals for their rescue efforts.
