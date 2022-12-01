housing 1.jpeg

Louana Joseph and her daughter, Marlie, stand outside their former apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. Joseph moved out of the unit because she suspected the gray and brown splotches that were spreading through her apartment were mold.

 Andy Miller: KHN

ATLANTA — When Louana Joseph’s son had a seizure because of an upper respiratory infection in July, she abandoned the apartment her family had called home for nearly three years.

She suspected the gray and brown splotches spreading through the apartment were mold and had caused her son’s illness. Mold can trigger and exacerbate lung diseases such as asthma and has been linked to upper respiratory tract conditions.

Tags