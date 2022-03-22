It's time to get your garden space ready. According to provenwinners.com these are the Top 10 essential spring tasks for a successful garden:
1. Time for a spring inspection: On one of the first warm days of spring, put on your inspector’s hat and head out to the garden with a notepad. Take note of old, ice or snow damage on plants and beds that will need to be cleaned out. Inspect hardscaping elements -- walls, fences, benches, sheds, trellises — that have shifted, bowed or rotted.
2. Address hardscaping issues first: In early spring before the ground is ready to be worked, focus your energy on hardscaping. This is the time to repair damaged retaining walls, level out your stepping stones, clean out your gutters, and fix fences, benches, decks, sheds, trellises, window boxes and raised beds. These tasks are easier to accomplish while your plants are still resting safely dormant.
3. Do a thorough spring cleanup: Ideally just before your spring bulbs start to pop up, clean the plant debris out of your garden beds. Maintaining good hygiene in your garden beds will help to keep pests and diseases at bay. While you’re at it, scrub and sterilize your bird bath and containers before setting them back out into the garden. A 1 part bleach/5 parts water solution should take care of any lingering diseases or insect eggs in your containers.
4. Test your garden soil: Experts recommend testing your garden soil every 3-5 years to see what nutrients or organic materials it needs and which it has too much of. Detailed instructions on how to collect and submit your soil sample is available on your state’s Extension Service website.
5. Feed your soil: Once you know what your garden soil needs based on your test results, talk with someone at your local garden center about which specific products to use, always following package instructions for best results. A good general practice is to topdress the soil with an inch or two of compost, humus and/or manure in early spring just before or as your bulbs are starting to emerge. That’s also a good time to sprinkle an organic slow release plant food around your perennials and shrubs. Earthworms and other garden creatures will do the job of working these organic materials down into the soil for you.
6. Get out a sharp pair of pruners: Spring is a good time to prune some kinds of woody shrubs and trees. Start by pruning out anything that has been broken or damaged by winter ice, snow and cold. Follow the general rule that flowering shrubs which bloom on new wood (this year’s growth) can be trimmed in spring. Spring is also a good time to shear back evergreens like boxwood and arborvitae once their initial flush of new growth has finished emerging. Do not prune early flowering shrubs and those that bloom on old wood (last year’s stems) like azalea, forsythia, lilac, quince, ninebark and weigela in spring. If you do, you’ll risk cutting off this year’s flower buds.
7. Divide perennials and transplant shrubs: In early spring when they are just beginning to pop up, divide and transplant any perennials that have outgrown their space or grown large enough to split, if desired. In most cases, it’s best to divide and move perennials in the opposite season of when they bloom. That means moving summer and fall blooming perennials in spring, and spring blooming perennials in fall.
8. Put out any necessary supports like trellises and stakes: If you’ve brought a trellis into the garage or shed for winter, early spring is a good time to bring it back out into the garden.
9. Plant your spring containers and borders: Though most annual flowers need the soil to warm up a bit before planting, some cool weather-loving plants like pansies, nemesia, and osteospermum daisies won’t mind if you plant them in the garden early.
10. Be ready to take cover if freezing temperatures are in the forecast: If you garden in an area where late spring frosts and freezes are a possibility, be prepared to cover up plants that have tender emerging buds or foliage if freezing temps are in the forecast. If the buds haven’t begun to open yet, there’s no need to cover them.
Old sheets and towels that have been relegated to the rag pile are a good option, and professional row cover is available for purchase, too. Do not cover tender plants with plastic sheeting or tarps. The effect of the plastic touching the newly emerging buds and foliage will magnify the cold’s effect, rather than mitigate it.
