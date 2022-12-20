pam knox.jpg

Pam Knox

ATHENS -- I’m talking about temperature, folks! A lot of my social media feed for the last couple of days has been related to one or more cold outbreaks that could affect the U.S. over the next couple of weeks or even into January. On Twitter, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center posted an infographic about bitterly cold conditions likely to occur during the holiday season.

The Southeast is right on the edge of the coldest air, with a lot of uncertainty about how far south the really cold air will get and exactly how cold it will be.

Pam Knox is the director of the UGA Weather Network and serves as an agricultural climatologist with the Department of Crop and Soil Sciences.

