ALBANY -- You want proof that being cooped up for so long because of the COVID-19 pandemic has people in southwest Georgia antsy to get outside the house and doing something? You should have been at Chehaw Park and Zoo Saturday for the attraction's "Boo at the Zoo" event.
Lines of cars that stretched eastward and westward on Philema Road as far as the eye could see came calling at the zoo Saturday, leaving officials scrambling to make sure they had adequate supplies of candy for little trick-or-treaters. One admitted, "This is unbelievable. No way we figured we'd get this kind of response."
After sitting through waits of up to one and two hours, the park eventually became a candy wonderland for some of the most adorably bedecked little ghosts and goblins anyone would ever hope to come upon.
Here's hoping Santa or the Easter Bunny Jack Skellington or Snoopy's Great Pumpkin got enough candy to the zoo in time. Failure to have done so would have been very scary.
