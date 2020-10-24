ALBANY -- Donna Anderson waited patiently all spring and summer for a really good hummingbird picture. It was hard to capture because the hummingbird would be shy or fly off with the green background camouflaging it. A few weeks ago, though, she finally got some good pictures.
In Seals and Crofts’ “Hummingbird" song, some of the lyrics are: "Hummingbird don't fly away, fly away." That is exactly what they have done. They are now migrating to Mexico, the Caribbean Islands, and Central America. I have enjoyed seeing them flitting and flying and hovering in mid-air. See you next year, hummingbirds. Thank you for your bright shows each day.
