TIFTON — Take the first step toward becoming a licensed hunter in Georgia by registering for a free Hunter Education course at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Oct. 7-8 from 6-10 p.m. in Room 103 of the Yow Forestry Wildlife Building.
Vanessa Lane, an associate professor of wildlife ecology and management at ABAC as well as a certified wildlife biologist, said completing the class is a requirement to participate in the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Statewide R3 Initiative to “recruit-retain-reactivate” hunters. The ABAC R3 program is funded by The Georgia Wildlife Federation and led by Parker Gerdes, an ABAC student majoring in natural resources management.
“Participants will learn firearm anatomy and safety, tree stand safety, the history of wildlife conservation in the United States, wildlife identification, and other important subjects,” Lane said. “This in-person training will be fun and interactive. It will also give participants the opportunity to meet Tift County Game Warden Kristie Carpenter.”
The course runs for two days, four hours each day. There is no charge. Lane and Carpenter will be the instructors for the course.
To register for the class, participants must create an account at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com. Once an account is created, participants can click on the Events/Volunteering tab and search for the dates and Tifton location of the course. The application deadline is Oct. 4. Participation is open to those 10 years of age and older.
For more information, interested persons can contact Lane at (229) 391-4811 or vlane@abac.edu