SOCIAL CIRCLE – Early teal season and early Canada goose hunting seasons are the first opportunity of the year for waterfowl hunters to get out in the field, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. This year, early Canada goose season is Sept. 7-29, with a daily limit of five geese, and early teal season is Sept. 14-29, 2019, with a daily limit of six teal.
Hunters can hunt at any of the Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) that are open for small game hunting during the statewide teal and goose seasons or even at beaver ponds and other natural wetlands. (Make sure you have permission to hunt any private property.) Lakes and reservoirs such as Juliette, Clarks Hill, West Point and Seminole offer great hunting opportunities for both teal and geese.
“Look for teal in shallow water areas with submerged or emergent vegetation for teal to feed on,” State Waterfowl Biologist Greg Balkcom said in a DNR news release. “Look for geese in open water areas near pastures or other grassy openings along the bank. Geese are grazers, and they prefer to fly into an area, land on the water then walk up the bank to feed on nearby grasses.”
Waterfowl hunters need a hunting license, the Georgia migratory bird stamp and the federal duck stamp to go after the waterfowl in Georgia. Licenses may be purchased at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
More information about waterfowl hunting is available at https://georgiawildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.