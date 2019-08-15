AMERICUS — The Huss Foundation recently named Sunni Zemblowski its director of the arts.
Zemblowski, an Americus native, has been working with The Huss Foundation as the 2019 recipient of the kickstART program. Over the course of the past year, she has curated the foundation's Artists’ Gallery.
Zemblowski received a bachelor of fine arts degree from Georgia Southwestern State University and a master of fine arts degree from the University of Cincinnati.
As arts director, she will oversee and administer The Huss Foundation’s arts programs. Her responsibilities will include managing and curating exhibitions at The Huss Foundation’s Artists’ Gallery, overseeing the yearly kickstART program, and furthering the Huss Foundation’s work to identify and aid creative people who wish to build a business or otherwise sustain themselves with their artwork, products or performance.
There are three Artists’ Gallery shows remaining this year: Show and Swap, Sept. 6-27; Americus Craft, Sept. 30–Oct. 25, and Small Showcase, Nov. 1-30.
For more information about these shows, visit hussfoundation.org/arts or contact sunni@hussfoundation.org.
The kickstART program and the Artists’ Gallery are organized and operated by The Huss Foundation. The primary mission of the Huss Foundation is to promote the knowledge, art and happiness of the Americus and greater Sumter County community.