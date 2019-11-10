Utilities workers and other volunteers started putting downtown Albany in the holiday spirit Saturday by hanging lights that twinkle over Pine Avenue and decorating lamp posts along Pine. The city will host its annual Christmas Parade and Christmas Village — this year featuring ice skating — on Dec. 7.
