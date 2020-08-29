ALBANY -- Talk with Marty Kueckelhan about his life's journey, and you're apt to think about a popular U2 song: "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."
But Kueckelhan, who's been living in Albany in for the past several months, is a man of strong faith. And he'll tell you, without hesitation, that he has indeed found what he's looking for, found a calling that could lead to a bright and prosperous future.
It's just that the rest of the athletic world's got to catch up with him.
On a dare from a friend who gave him a job after a divorce left Kueckelhan "devastated," he came up with the idea for and created the prototype of the HAM TONER, a clever piece of athletic training equipment that's already been tested and enthusiastically supported by world-class and less-well-known athletes all over the country.
"I was living with Dr. Larry Meyer on his 35-acre llama farm in South Carolina, working as a caretaker, when Larry and I were watching the NFL Combine," Kueckelhan, who is doing construction work in Albany, said. "There was talk about training hamstrings to prevent injuries, and he challenged me to come up with a piece of training equipment that would be portable and use no weights."
From that challenge came the HAM TONER, a patented piece of equipment that has proven to be as portable -- and thus usable anywhere there is space to secure it in the ground via its corkscrew security component -- as it is effective.
After Kueckelhan had a company in Florida build the HAM TONER to his specifications, the young inventor either sold most of the machines or donated them to athletic programs or athletes who used the machine to rave reviews.
After suffering injuries in a meet early in a recent season, Jeremy Hicks, a long jumper for LSU and Team USA, came back quickly after utilizing the HAM TONER.
"(I went from) barely being able to walk to being able to sprint with minimal complications in a little over a month," Hicks said at the time. "I would like to give thanks first and foremost to the Most High and second to Martin Kueckelhan for the HAM TONER, which is a portable glute hamstring raise device.
"For power athletes and coaches that understand the importance and benefits of glute/hamstring strength ... they already know what a GHR machine can do for you as far as power/strength/injury prevention/rehabilitation. If you're an athlete or coach and do not know, I highly advise you to do some research on it."
Kueckelhan was born in St. Charles, Mo., and moved to a family farm in Fayette, Mo., when he was 16. He attended college at the University of Missouri but finished requirements for a degree in Psychology with a minor in Marketing at Florida State University's campus at Panama City Beach.
"My mom and dad were what they called 'snow birds' who would spend a lot of time in Panama City during the cold weather," Kueckelhan said. "I ended up spending six years there, working a job to get me through school. I got my bachelor's degree in '91."
Wanderlust and the search for the perfect career opportunity followed, taking Kueckelhan all over the Southeast. He worked in sales in Alabama, with a machine parts manufacturer in Donalsonville, sales again in South Carolina, as a caretaker on his family farm in Missouri as he helped take care of his dying mother, as a tree-cutter in Alabama, with a drone manufacturing company in Sarasota, Fla., and at White Oak Pastures in Bluffton before finding his way to Albany.
After taking on the challenge by his benefactor in Carolina that led to the development of the HAM TONER, Kueckelhan has gotten ample first-hand evidence that his creation works from athletes who have worked out on the machine and from coaches who have used the device as part of their athletes' training regimen.
He sold or donated the first batch of 25 HAM TONERs and has drawn a great deal of interest from athletes and manufacturers who've either seen the HAM TONER demonstrated or read about it on his Linked-In account (Martin L. Kueckelhan). And while praise for his Nordic hamstring curl device has been effusive, it has not led to any kind of contractual agreement or brought him a business partner with the finances to help mass produce the product.
"What I'm hoping to find is a business partner or a licensing agreement," he said. "There's definitely a lot of interest in the HAM TONER; I get lots of views and looks (on social media). I'm just waiting -- and hoping -- that the right person sees it and says yes."
Using the HAM TONER is simple: It corkscrews into the ground and allows athletes to safely work out the delicate hamstring, injuries to which are among the greatest number of debilitating -- and often career-ending -- health issues among athletes. The HAM TONER is lightweight and can be manufactured in any array of colors, complete with athletic teams' logos.
And Kueckelhan has no doubt that it could be a viable business next-big-thing in athletics.
"We have a few slogans: 'It's HAM time,' 'What's on your sidelines?' 'Train your backside outside,'" he says. "People who've used it and seen the impact it can have know it works. I believe this is what will be my future.
"I call the HAM TONER 'God's gift.' I think it's going to be my bread and butter. It's just getting it in front of the right person."
Yes, Marty Kueckelhan has found what he's looking for. He's just waiting to share his vision.
(Contact Kueckelhan at hamtimebaby@gmail.com or reach out to him on his Linked-In site.)
