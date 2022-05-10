ALBANY -- On a beautiful spring day, my husband, Connell, and I had been to our grandkids’ Book Fair in Dawson. After we left, we decided to call our nephew, Chris, who lives in Shellman, to see if he would like to eat lunch. He had asked us before to come to Shellman for lunch at The Back Porch, but we had not been able to. He was not able to go since he had just had lunch at the Lions Club meeting. Since we were just a few miles away, we said we would give it a try anyway.
The 15-minute ride was “old country,” with two lanes, pickup trucks, lovely old homes, lots of trees, and even hillsides. As we entered the city limits, we were in awe of the house that is at the corner as you turn in. It looks like a Victorian farmhouse, was huge with outdoor buildings, colorful flower boxes on the front porch railings, and a blue tin roof. We fell in love with it and wondered what lucky people lived there.
Now, Shellman, Georgia, is a small town with old brick buildings, columns, and some magnificent homes. We entered The Back Porch and saw lots of farmers eating lunch. We told the two ladies at the counter that we had never eaten there and that our nephew, Chris Weathersby, had recommended it. They asked which Chris Weathersby because there are two of them that live there. We couldn’t believe that there were two of them. We said the one that is the mayor. We are so proud of Chris.
The younger lady sat us beside this couple who, I assumed were native townspeople. Before I fixed my plate, I talked briefly to another couple. We discovered that we were all from Albany. I noticed they were dressed in black and wearing facial masks. I told them that I was sorry for their loss. The wife said that they had been to The Back Porch before, and that the food was so good. I told them about Chris being the mayor. We all fixed our plates, and there was so much to choose from. It was true Southern soul food.
We went to our tables. During the meal, I kept noticing the couple beside us. As they got up to leave, I looked at the woman, and we both smiled at one another. We started talking and introduced ourselves. The couple’s names are Jo and Charlie Deese. They both sat back down, and we began to have a conversation. They eat at The Back Porch every day.
Lo and behold, it turned out that they own the gorgeous home with the blue tin roof as you enter Shellman. What a discovery. They moved there 35 years ago from Pensacola, Fla., after they inherited the house. The house has several bedrooms, a huge front porch, and 10 fireplaces. There is also a huge floor-to-ceiling pure mirror that was made in Italy.
Jo used to have Victorian tea parties and would prepare all the food herself, which included home-baked goods. I noticed that she was very stylish in her aqua top, white pants, and aqua eyeglasses. She said that she has five pairs in different colors to match her outfits. Charlie seemed to be such a good fellow. They were so sweet. They said that we could come by anytime to see the house if we wanted to.
The other couple finished their meal and came to our tables. They took off their masks and introduced themselves. It turns out that they are Dr. T. Marshall and Mary Watson Jones. Dr. Jones is the former chairman of the Albany State University Department of Fine Arts and received the Champion of Education Award. Mary is also a retired ASU professor of English and is very pretty. Dr. Jones can really play a piano.
There was an immediate connection because Connell loves music. He and Connell started talking about music, and Connell told him how he really loves the blues. He told him how he and our son, Levi, had bonded through their playing guitars together. Dr. Jones said that when he sits down by himself and plays the piano, that it “soothes the soul.” I told them that Connell had given Luke Bryan his first guitar and had taught him how to play. Dr. Jones, Mary, Jo, and Charlie couldn’t believe it. Then, Charlie told us that one of the owners of the restaurant is Phillip Phillips’ cousin.
Then I told them that I knew of Dr. Jones because I had graduated from Albany State and had read about him in The Albany Herald. I told them that I had taught at a couple of Dougherty County elementary schools. We discovered that a couple of principals that I had worked for are good friends of Mary's. One, she has known since she was 2 years old. I also told them I had been writing articles for The Herald. Dr. Jones said that he and “Fletcher” are good friends and that he also liked my articles.
Mary had said something about the beautiful house you see as you enter Shellman. I looked at Jo and said, “I can’t wait to tell her who owns it.” I told her that Jo and Charlie own it. Mary and I both told them that it should be featured in a magazine. The Deeses also told the Joneses that they should stop by sometime, too.
We all just couldn’t believe what was happening. Three couples, who really didn’t know each other, discovered on a late April day that the more we talked, we all had so much in common. We all agreed that it really is a small world. I asked if I could take their pictures and that I would like to share our story of meeting each other. I sent them to Mary and she said, “That chance meeting was delightful.”
Small world, Small Town, USA ... you gotta love it. Can I have an amen?
