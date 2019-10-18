Jazzin the Quarters: The Fall Edition set for Oct. 27

ALBANY — Renaissance Connection Inc. is presenting the Jazzin the Quarters: The Fall Edition event featuring saxman Antonio Bennett and Friends of Atlanta set for Oct. 27.
Jazzin the Quarters will be held at the Chehaw Park Creekside Center, and starts with an art supporters reception at 5:30 p.m. The live jazz and live art start at 6 p.m. An auction is also planned during the event.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Tables can be reserved for $275. Admission includes a Jazz Supper Club entree, and proceeds will benefit Renaissance Connection.
Tickets can be purchased at Renaissance Art Café, located at 123 N. Front St., or online at renaissanceconnect.com.
Renaissance Connection is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through various forms of art for educational advancement purposes. For more information about this event or its other art-related events, visit renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson at (229) 869-3380 or (229) 436-0802.