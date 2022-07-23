jennifer walls.jpg

ABAC’s Jennifer Walls has twice been the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Coach of the Year.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — How could a California girl who played softball in Arizona and then played professionally in Italy find contentment on a hot, dusty, gnat-plagued field in deep south Georgia? Just ask Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Coach of the Year Jennifer Walls.

“I love it here,” Walls, who just completed her seventh year as the head coach of the Golden Fillies of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, said. “I know the pressure that Division I coaches have on them. This is where I want to be.”

