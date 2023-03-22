TIFTON -- The Jersey Mike's restaurant chain is putting its money where its customers' mouths are.
On March 29, the Tifton Jersey Mike's location at 1609 U.S. Highway 82 -- like other locations across the country -- will donate 100% of customer purchases to help a local charity as part of its annual Month of Giving campaign. The Tifton Jersey Mike's is donating its sales dollars to the Tiftarea YMCA.
The concept is simple: Customers simply grab a sub and lend a hand. With the purchase of a Jersey Mike’s sub on March 29, 100% of customers' purchase -- not just the profit, but every dollar in sales -- will go to the Tiftarea Y.
Last year, the 13th Day of Giving at the nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation raised a record $20 million. Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities.
