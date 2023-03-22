tifton subs.jpg

TIFTON -- The Jersey Mike's restaurant chain is putting its money where its customers' mouths are.

On March 29, the Tifton Jersey Mike's location at 1609 U.S. Highway 82 -- like other locations across the country -- will donate 100% of customer purchases to help a local charity as part of its annual Month of Giving campaign. The Tifton Jersey Mike's is donating its sales dollars to the Tiftarea YMCA.

