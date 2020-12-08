ALBANY — While he is unable to make his holiday rounds, Joe Farris says he is still working to raise money for a cause close to his heart — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause he has championed since the mid-1950s.
Before he had to retire as the “St. Jude Santa,” Farris made 104 biannual trips from Albany to Memphis, Tenn. He and his support team from southwest Georgia took donations to the hospital every December and July, along with a van full of gifts that they collected in toy drives.
Farris donned the familiar red fur and white beard of St. Nick when he handed out the gifts to young cancer patients. Because of health issues, after December 2016 he had to discontinue the long trips that he had made since 1962.
Now 91, Farris, who is residing with relatives in Stockbridge and Loganville, has found his balky knees and health problems — as well as the dangers from COVID-19 — are preventing him from going out to collect funds for the children’s hospital founded by entertainer Danny Thomas.
“I still try to raise money for St. Jude for 'Thanks & Giving,'” Farris said Monday. “Because of the virus, I can’t go out and try to collect anything. I can’t travel, and I can’t get to places like Albany and Sylvester, where I’ve always gotten such wonderful support over so many years.”
St. Jude was founded by the late Thomas, who promised to create a shrine for the patron saint of lost causes if he succeeded in his career. Thomas soon became a TV and radio star and a successful TV producer, and used his celebrity to gather support for the hospital.
Farris was one of the first to volunteer to help Thomas raise money for the hospital in the 1950s. The facility opened in 1962 with the promise that no child would be turned away because of an inability to pay.
Research at St. Jude over the ensuing decades has been instrumental in improving the survival outlook for young cancer patients.
“I remember back then about all they could do was to give a child a pint of blood,” Farris said. “Things are so much better now.”
The hospital treats about 7,500 patients a year. Information on St. Jude’s website shows the overall survival rate for childhood cancer, still the leading cause of death for children past infancy, was 20% in 1962 but now stands at more than 80%. Today, the hospital website notes, there are about 420,000 childhood cancer survivors in the U.S.
The lion’s share of the $1 billion a year cost of operating St. Jude comes from donations. Treatment of pediatric cancer can cost $425,000 and last for three years or longer. The hospital bills insurance, but families, half of which are uninsured or underinsured, are not billed for co-pays or deductibles. St. Jude officials say 82% of funds received from “donations, research grants, insurance recoveries and investment returns” goes to support the current and future needs of St. Jude Hospital.
“Danny Thomas used to call me ‘little brother,’” Farris noted. “And it doesn’t cost the families of the children anything to get treatment. I’ll work to raise money for St. Jude for the rest of my life.”
Farris said those who would like to contribute can make their checks out to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and mail them to Farris at 1007 Cotton Plantation Drive, Stockbridge, Ga. 30281.
“I’ll make sure they get to St. Jude,” Farris said. “This means so much, especially at Christmas.”
For more information about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, visit stjude.org
