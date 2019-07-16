DOUGLAS – Joe Farris, who at 90 has supported St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since its planning stages, will be in Douglas on Friday to raise donations for the Memphis, Tenn., medical center.
“I’ll be at Tractor Supply on Friday,” Farris, a former Coffee County teacher, said Monday. “I’m trying to raise $1,000 for St. Jude. I’m hoping some of my friends in Albany will come over to help us reach that goal.”
Farris has been conducting the Douglas summer drives for a number of years. Last year, he said, “We went right past” the $1,000 goal.
He has been raising money for St. Jude Hospital – for its construction before it opened in 1962 and for its research programs since – since the late 1950s. Farris is best known, however, for the 104 December and July trips he made from Albany to Memphis to lift the spirits of young cancer patients. Dressed as Santa Claus, he would present the children undergoing treatment at St. Jude with gifts he and his “helpers” collected in southwest Georgia.
“I’ll raise money for research and free treatment for the rest of my life,” he said.
St. Jude was founded by Danny Thomas after he made a pledge to honor the saint while facing a personal crisis in the 1950s. He kept his promise by establishing the medical facility where children are cared for regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Farris got involved with Thomas’ fundraising efforts when it was in the early planning stages. Thomas came to refer to Farris as his “little brother.”
When St. Jude opened in 1962, the survival rate for children with leukemia was dismal. Farris often says the early treatment amounted to little more than blood transfusions. Farris originally added his Christmas in July, or July Jubilee, trips to the Memphis hospital because many of the young patients he saw as Santa in the summer were unlikely to survive until his next Christmas trip.
Survival of childhood cancers is much higher today, largely because of groundbreaking research conducted at the Memphis medical center. When the hospital opened, the long-term survival rate for childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) cancer was about 20 percent. Now, St. Jude officials say, the ALL survival rate has reached 85 percent.
“I know some folks won’t be able to drive to Douglas,” Farris said. “But they can still help by sending a check for St. Jude.”
Farris said those who want to help his fundraising effort can send checks made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Joe Farris, 4541 Cedar Drive, Loganville, Ga. 30052. He said he will forward the donations to the hospital.