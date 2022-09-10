joro spider.jpg

Joro spiders, like this one in Albany, came from Asia and hitched a ride to Georgia, probably on shipping containers. The first ones seen in Georgia was in 2013.

 Staff Photo: Donna Anderson

ALBANY -- Our friend and lawn maintenance guy, Ulysee, had just finished our yard this morning. He told us, “Did y'all know that you have a big spider web on the side of your house?”

We walked around the corner, and there it was. Wow! A large web with a huge, colorful spider. I told him that was a Joro spider. I had remembered reading about them. They came from Asia and hitched a ride to Georgia, probably on shipping containers. The first ones seen in Georgia was in 2013.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.