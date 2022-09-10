ALBANY -- Our friend and lawn maintenance guy, Ulysee, had just finished our yard this morning. He told us, “Did y'all know that you have a big spider web on the side of your house?”
We walked around the corner, and there it was. Wow! A large web with a huge, colorful spider. I told him that was a Joro spider. I had remembered reading about them. They came from Asia and hitched a ride to Georgia, probably on shipping containers. The first ones seen in Georgia was in 2013.
They are here in Georgia and the Carolinas and can spread to other places by attaching to cargo containers, car bumpers, or in the wind. The wind can take them by a process called ballooning or parachuting. The Joros spin their golden, silky webs and catch a breeze that can take them 50 to 100 miles away.
The good news is that they are not harmful to people and pets. They will not hurt you unless you try to bother them. So you definitely would not want to walk into one of their webs by mistake. They also eat bad insects like mosquitoes, yellow jackets and stink bugs. Because of this, it can be a good thing to have one around.
However, they can be a nuisance if more appear. UGA entomologists are tracking Joros to learn about their habits and where they are spreading to.
You know, Halloween is right around the corner. We had an early Halloween scare when we saw the Joro spider and its web. With its hairy-looking legs and slow-moving body, there certainly was a creep factor.
If you see a real Joro spider like we did, you could be creeped out and scared. However, if you take the time to look at it, you will see a beautiful display of nature. But you know what? That Joro might just hitch a ride to somewhere else and hang around there for a while.
