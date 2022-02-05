ALBANY -- RN Joyce Barlow of Albany, who was recently elected to the first Nurses Hall of Fame class of the Georgia Nurses Association, spoke out this week about the recent spate of racist threats that have been made against historically black colleges and universities.
“As a nominee to the Nurses Hall of Fame and as a black woman, I feel that it is my duty to use that platform to decry the violent threats made this past week against several historically black colleges and universities in the south,” Barlow said.
Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff has said, “I will work to ensure the U.S. Department of Justice is fully engaged in the investigation of these terrorist threats.”
“I applaud and join with Sen. Ossoff,” Barlow said. “I call on the leadership of the communities in southwest Georgia to come out strongly against the rash of threats against HBCUs, including our own Albany State University.
"In the past, some of our elected representatives have refused to condemn the defense of the KKK because they knew people that had ancestors who served in the Confederacy. Well, it is time for all those who were elected to serve all the constituents of their communities, especially those whose ancestors were enslaved, lynched, persecuted and made victims of violence, to show some backbone."
Barlow said the time for silence has passed.
"The racism that is the foundation of the threats to the HBCUs is a continuation of the violence against people of African descent that has continued since 1619," she said. "Silence is not passive when violence is at the door. Silence is more than indifference now. Silence is commonly understood to mean acceptance. In this case, silence could equal death.
"We cannot abide silence from those who assumed the responsibility to protect law and order, to protect real people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.