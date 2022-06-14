Donate blood

The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia serves the counties of Baker, Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell, Turner, Webster, and Worth.

In the month of June, the Red Cross is hosting four blood drives in Albany.

The first is on Thursday, June 16 at Phoebe Putney Healthworks Gym located at 311 West Third Avenue. This event will run from 10 am to 6 pm.

The second will occur on Monday, June 20 at Albany Strikers located at 1200 West Broad Avenue. Donors can schedule appointments from 3 pm to 7 pm.

The third June blood drive will occur on Thursday, June 23 at Byne Memorial Baptist Church located at 2832 Ledo Road. This event will last from 2 pm to 7 pm. 

Lastly, the fourth blood drive will occur on Thursday, June 30 at First United Methodist Albany located at 307 Flint Avenue from 10 am to 3 pm.

For more information on blood donation, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/georgia.html

The Red Cross is also always accepting applications for volunteers. For more information visit the volunteer section of the Red Cross website

