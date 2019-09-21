Students attend annual water festival

Chehaw’s Chris Adams shows off a baby alligator and explains how its body is well-suited to moving through water during last year's water festival.

 File Photo

ALBANY -- As many as 866 students are expected to take part in a hands-on three-day water education festival Tuesday-Thursday at the Albany Civic Center.

The goal of the 15th annual festival is to provide a fun education opportunity for third-grade students to learn, appreciate and explore the many uses of water.

Interactive water activities and presentation topics include:

• Waste not, want not

• Non-point source pollution

• Mosquito control

• Protecting water quality in our forests

• Agricultural water use

• Weather and you

• Conservation Jeopardy

Activities will continue each day from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. Civic Center.

The festival is organized and hosted by Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful and ASU’s Georgia Water Planning and Policy Center. Sponsors include the Darsey Family Foundation.

