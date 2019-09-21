ALBANY -- As many as 866 students are expected to take part in a hands-on three-day water education festival Tuesday-Thursday at the Albany Civic Center.
The goal of the 15th annual festival is to provide a fun education opportunity for third-grade students to learn, appreciate and explore the many uses of water.
Interactive water activities and presentation topics include:
• Waste not, want not
• Non-point source pollution
• Mosquito control
• Protecting water quality in our forests
• Agricultural water use
• Weather and you
• Conservation Jeopardy
Activities will continue each day from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. Civic Center.
The festival is organized and hosted by Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful and ASU’s Georgia Water Planning and Policy Center. Sponsors include the Darsey Family Foundation.