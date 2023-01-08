“The one who has hope lives differently.” That comes from something Pope Benedict XVI wrote in 2007. He continued: “The Gospel is not merely a communication of things that can be known — it is one that makes things happen and is life-changing. The dark door of time, of the future, has been thrown open. The one who has hope lives differently; the one who hopes has been granted the gift of a new life.”

If we only took that one lesson from the life of Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Dec. 31, it would be more than enough.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and is on the board of the University of Mary. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

