City of Albany announces road closure for section of Jefferson Street

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ALBANY -- Kathryn Sancho says it all started with a directive given by Chief Leslie Summerford to soon-to-be Chief Washington Long.

"The officer came to me and said, 'Chief is looking for a female to be an officer, and I thought about you, a person that I felt would fit the position,'" Sancho recalls. "So I came down, I was interviewed. Then after the interview, I believe he must have interviewed others; I was called back, and he said I want you for the job, so I was chosen."

Tags