ALBANY — Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful celebrated 31 years of volunteer service in the community with a luncheon Thursday. The luncheon was sponsored by the Darsey Family Foundation and Renasant bank.
In her welcome, KADB Chairwoman Jeanette Henderson said that during the organization’s first year of service in 1987, it had 4,600 volunteers. That number grew to 136,913 in 2019, a group that contributed to the current success of KADB.
KADB Commissioner Donna Reshetnichenko set the tone of the recognition ceremony quoting American philosopher William James: “Act as if what you are doing makes a difference. Because it does.”
Students from Morningside Elementary School entertained the attendees, performing a compilation of “Cheers to our Volunteers.”
During the ceremony, KADB officials noted that during the past year, 75 teams of 2,069 volunteers collected more than 54 tons of trash along 124 miles of roadway within the county. Thirteen schools participated in KADB’s Litter Free School Zone program, teaching by example that littering is unacceptable.
Twenty-five previously unloved areas of the community were beautified by Adopt-a-Spot partners. Nine Adopt-a-Highway teams cleaned 18 miles of highway on a quarterly basis. Thirty-Eight graffiti sites were painted over. Forty-two businesses pledged to recycle in the workplace. The organization’s 13th annual Rivers Alive cleanup collected 2,500 pounds of debris. City recycling sites collected 17,176 tons of electronic equipment, 121 tons of cardboard, 892 pounds of batteries, 36 tons of plastic, 27 tons of glass, 4 tons of aluminum and more than 10 tons of mixed paper.
These accomplishments were achieved with the combined efforts of the volunteers, who contributed 154,829 hours of service with an estimated value of almost $4 million, a significant financial impact for the community but an even bigger impact for the environment. In her comments, Mistress of Ceremonies Ann Brim-Streat noted that during the past 31 years, KADB had had 2,328,645 volunteers contribute 10,460,535 hours of service.
Award winners recognized during the luncheon were:
♦ The Clean Business Award went to the Bread House and was accepted by Glen Graves;
♦ The Beautification Award went to With Perfection Landscaping Group and was accepted by David Blackwell;
♦ The Abatement Award went to Providence Church and was accepted by Jessica and Eddy Idlett;
♦ The Recycling Award went to The Albany Herald and was accepted by newspaper President Scot Morrissey;
♦ The 2019 KADB Government Award went to the Dougherty County Public Works Department and was accepted by Chip Kelly.
KADB’s Volunteer of the Year award went to Albany Mayor Pro-Tem Jon Howard in recognition of his career-long commitment to a clean community and his ongoing efforts in working with KADB.
A series of government awards went to Wendolyn Wimes-Freeman for being the city Public Works Employee of the Year, Adonis Pope for being the Dougherty County Solid Waste Department Employee of the Year, and George Lilly for being the Dougherty County Public Works Employee of the Year.
Street received an Achievement award for her continued efforts on behalf of the organization and for hosting the luncheon for the past 22 years.
