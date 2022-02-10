Two thousand twenty-one was another challenging year due to COVID. The workforce crisis felt across the country affected us as well, leaving us with 30-40 vacant positions throughout the year. In the midst of that, the Sheriff’s Office was able to fulfill our mission. I would like to take this opportunity to highlight some of the things that the Sheriff’s Office accomplished during 2021 to serve you and keep you safe.
Our deputies on the road were busy in 2021. Altogether, the Sheriff’s Office served 7,246 criminal warrants and 15,522 civil papers. Deputies also conducted 650 evictions, assisted 203 motorists, conducted 43 escorts and completed 8,151 security checks of homes, churches and businesses.
We were very busy at the Judicial Building as well. A total of 82,095 visitors came into the Judicial Building during 2021, which was incredibly challenging due to COVID and Judicial Building repairs. Fifty-seven people were booked at the Sheriff’s Office, and 2,095 others were fingerprinted for other reasons, such as for background checks or firearms permit applications. We processed 2,657 bonds and 839 traffic citations.
In spite of the extensive damage to the Judicial Building, we provided deputies and bailiffs to maintain security during 8,488 court proceedings. An additional 10,942 were conducted at the jail.
Our investigations unit handled 304 new cases. 229 new sex offenders were registered, bringing the total number of managed sex offenders to 256. Our AFIS unit examined 8,304 latent fingerprints and 2,871 pieces of evidence, making 400 identifications and generating 768 forensic reports.
The jail was jumping as well, where more than 14,350 were processed for admission or release, and 90,662 visitors were processed through the jail lobby. The staff managed an average daily inmate population of 603, conducted 3,843 drug tests, and performed 4,086 background checks.
During this time, our staff maintained a high level of training, receiving mandatory instruction in firearms, defensive tactics, use of force, legal updates and other classes.
In the area of youth intervention, the Sheriff’s Office conducted 212 school visits, 135 home visits, and 76 interventions with troubled youths and their families. We also taught 17 character-education classes in local schools and spoke at 76 events throughout the year.
Yes, 2021 was a very challenging, yet productive, year. We are looking forward to 2022 and are ready to step up to the challenges this new year has to offer. If you have any concerns or would like more information about the mission and efforts of the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, please feel free to contact us at (229) 430-6508 or (229) 302-3600. Thank you for your support and may God bless.
