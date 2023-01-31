...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST /11 AM CST/
TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until noon EST /11 AM CST/ today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The year 2022 was a year of incredible change. We began the year still mired in the COVID-19 pandemic but finished the year with most of our operations back to normal. We began the year with record-setting staff vacancy levels but finished the year with pre-pandemic levels.
In all, it was an outstanding year. I would like to take this opportunity to highlight some of the things that the Sheriff’s Office accomplished during 2022 to serve you and keep you safe.
Our deputies on the road were busy in 2022. Altogether, the Sheriff’s Office answered 28,757 calls for service, served 7,090 criminal warrants and 20,930 civil papers, and conducted 681 traffic stops. Deputies also conducted 946 evictions, assisted 166 motorists, conducted 65 escorts, and completed 4,274 security checks of homes, churches and businesses.
We were very busy at the Judicial Building as well. A total of 106,884 visitors came into the Judicial Building during 2022, which was incredibly challenging due to COVID and Judicial Building repairs. Seventy-four people were booked at the Sheriff’s Office, and 842 others were fingerprinted for other reasons, such as for background checks or firearms permit applications. We processed 2,644 bonds and 1,196 traffic citations.
In spite of the extensive renovation to the Judicial Building during the first quarter of the year, we provided deputies and bailiffs to maintain security during 18,861 court proceedings. An additional 7,374 were conducted at the jail.
Our investigations unit handled 267 new cases, and 225 new sex offenders were registered, bringing the total number of managed sex offenders to 250. Our AFIS unit examined 10,260 latent fingerprints and 3,121 pieces of evidence, making 478 identifications and generating 821 forensic reports.
The jail was busy as well, where 9,414 were processed for admission or release and 31,197 visitors were processed through the jail lobby. The staff managed an average daily inmate population of 624, conducted 561 drug tests, and performed 2,253 background checks.
During this time, our staff maintained a high level of training, receiving mandatory instruction in firearms, defensive tactics, use of force, legal updates and other classes.
In the area of youth intervention, the Sheriff’s Office conducted 592 school visits, 74 home visits, and 63 interventions with troubled youths and their families. We also taught 82 character-education classes in local schools and spoke at 17 events throughout the year.
Yes, 2022 was a very challenging yet productive year. We are looking forward to 2023 and are ready to step up to the challenges this new year has to offer. If you have any concerns or would like more information about the mission and efforts of the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, please feel free to contact us at (229) 430-6508 or (229) 302-3600. Thank you for your support, and may God bless.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents