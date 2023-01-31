The year 2022 was a year of incredible change. We began the year still mired in the COVID-19 pandemic but finished the year with most of our operations back to normal. We began the year with record-setting staff vacancy levels but finished the year with pre-pandemic levels.

In all, it was an outstanding year. I would like to take this opportunity to highlight some of the things that the Sheriff’s Office accomplished during 2022 to serve you and keep you safe.

Tags