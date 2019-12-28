Happy New Year! I wanted to take this opportunity to share the accomplishments and productivity of the Sheriff’s Office during 2019. It was an incredibly productive year and, as always, the employees of the Sheriff’s Office really stepped up and showed a level of determination and dedication that has made me very proud.
During the calendar year, my staff executed more than 9,000 criminal warrants and almost 23,000 civil papers. In addition, we investigated more than 700 criminal cases, and the number of registered sex offenders managed monthly increased to 374. Our AFIS unit worked more than 700 cases, examined more than 2,800 pieces of evidence and made nearly 400 identifications of criminals. The criminal records section conducted more than 4,200 background checks.
We assisted nearly 300 motorists, escorted hundreds more to the Liberty House and similar facilities. We conducted more than 3,800 drug tests of offenders.
At the jail, more than 14,300 were processed for admission or release, and almost 91,000 visitors came to see them. The staff managed an average daily inmate population of just over 600. At the Judicial Building, more than 100,000 visitors were processed. All of this to assure the security of the courts, where between the Judicial Building and the jail, more than 30,000 cases were heard.
To help prevent youths from coming to jail, we conducted character education classes in the majority of Dougherty County’s elementary and middle schools and conducted nearly 200 interventions with troubled youths. We also held a youth summer camp for five weeks and a variety of other community events.
Since being elected Sheriff, I have done my best to maximize the efficiency of the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office while improving the level of service we provide. My office has faithfully served the youths of this county and been a good steward of taxpayers’ money. We have faithfully attended to the needs of the inmates in our custody, helping many to attain their GED diploma and working to get more than 75 inmates released into our Pre-Trial Release Program. The Sheriff’s Office has been a good team player with the county, other law enforcement agencies, and community organizations.
I have been very honored and humbled to serve as sheriff of Dougherty County and want to thank you for giving me this opportunity. As I enter the final year of my third term, I look forward to many more years of service to this community. I am asking you to join my team and help me in making our community a safer place to call home. If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 302-3600 or visit our Facebook page or our website at www.doughertysheriff.com. May God bless you with a very safe and healthy 2020!