As your sheriff, I have been truly humbled by the incredible support I’ve receive from the community. I am equally humbled by the support I receive from my staff.
The Sheriff’s Office has so many outstanding employees who are dedicated to this community that it is often a challenging task for supervisors to select an Employee of the Month. Each month, however, agency supervisors choose two Employees of the Month: one from the Sheriff’s Office Operations Division and one from the Jail Division. Then, at the end of the year, all of the employees vote to select the Employees of the Year. The fact that the Employees of the Year are chosen by their peers makes the honor even more special.
This year’s Employees of the Year are truly deserving of the recognition. Because folks in the community often don’t get the chance to see these great employees, I wanted to take this opportunity to share a little about them.
The Employee of the Year for the Sheriff’s Office Operations Division is Deputy Lashonda Richardson. Deputy Richardson was hired on Jan. 30, 2012, to work in the jail. Her hard work and dedication resulted in her being selected to attend the Police Academy, and she became a sworn deputy on April 3, 2017. A month later, she was promoted to sergeant to supervise the jail intake area. In June, 2017, she saw an opportunity for professional growth when a position opened in the Sheriff’s Office Operations Division as a Court Officer. She applied, was selected, and found herself in a position she could truly flourish in. She is now the Court Deputy for the State Court of Dougherty County. In March 2018, she received a letter of commendation for her professionalism, and in May 2019, she was selected as the Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Month. All of this while also being a wife and mother.
The Employee of the Year for the Jail Division is Detention Officer Sirbaron Smith. Hired on Oct. 11, 2010, his skills were quickly recognized, and he was transferred to work in the intake area of the jail in August of 2012. Intake staff are responsible for in-processing, booking, classifying, and releasing inmates and their property. The work is technical and detailed. Smith not only excelled at the job but has also begun working extensively to train others. He is very competitive and challenges his co-workers to constantly step up their performance. He has encouraged all of his co-workers to work out with him during their meal break to help them stay fit. He often performs random acts of kindness because that is his nature. He is such as asset that no one was surprised when he was selected as the Jail Division Employee of the Month in February 2019.
I should also note that there were two dozen employees who received votes for Employee of the Year. This is a real testament to the quality of our employees. I am incredibly proud of and grateful for each person who takes up the challenge to serve their community as a member of the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office. I want to thank each citizen for giving me the honor of leading such an outstanding team. If we can ever be of assistance, please do not hesitate to call.
