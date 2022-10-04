Fall is one of my favorite seasons of the year. The weather usually cooperates with cool to mild nights and mostly sunny and warm days. Football season is in full swing and almost every retail establishment is decorated for the upcoming Halloween. October is one of the most popular months for community events, and there is a lot going on to get our attention. One thing we continue to keep our attention focused on is the youths of our community.

That is why we feel it is so important to conduct this year’s annual “Building Unity in the Community” Golf Tournament. The funds generated by this event will support our activities to work with, teach, mentor, and guide our youths at a time when it is more important than ever.

