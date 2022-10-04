Fall is one of my favorite seasons of the year. The weather usually cooperates with cool to mild nights and mostly sunny and warm days. Football season is in full swing and almost every retail establishment is decorated for the upcoming Halloween. October is one of the most popular months for community events, and there is a lot going on to get our attention. One thing we continue to keep our attention focused on is the youths of our community.
That is why we feel it is so important to conduct this year’s annual “Building Unity in the Community” Golf Tournament. The funds generated by this event will support our activities to work with, teach, mentor, and guide our youths at a time when it is more important than ever.
I have mentioned in previous articles the success and notoriety of our Crime Prevention and Intervention Unit (CPIU) with the A&E broadcast of “Beyond Scared Straight,” highlighting one of our agency’s many juvenile intervention programs. The CPIU, headed up by Capt. Ted Thomas, manages 17 distinct juvenile intervention programs to address the variety of challenges faced by our young people.
This includes the activities of the Albany/Dougherty Youth Unit, which is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department. We try to address each challenge the best we possibly can with the resources we have available. Additionally, the CPIU works with families assisting with school supplies and clothing needs.
Our “Building Unity in the Community” Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 21 at the Flint River Municipal Golf Course at 2000 McAdams Road in Albany. Golfer registration will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow at 11:30. Shotgun start for the tournament will be at 12:30 p.m. Registration is $75 per person with four-person teams.
The tournament will be a scramble format with cash prizes. There also will be prizes for “closest to the pin,” “hole in one” and “longest drive.” For those who don’t play golf but are interested in helping support the event, there are $125 hole sponsorships and corporate sponsorships available. All proceeds from this event will be used solely for our CPIU programs.
As many of you know, last year we suffered the tragic loss of our beloved Lt. Luther Lane. His efforts working with the youths of this community were monumental, and we are holding this year’s tournament in his memory. I am sure that you receive many invitations to participate in golf tournaments and other fundraisers throughout the year. I receive these same invitations and try to balance which ones to support. I am asking you to consider partnering with us this year.
The youths of our community are the next generation of leaders. How they are influenced now will determine the type of influence they will create as adults. You can help us mold a generation that embraces honesty, integrity, respect, patriotism and civic responsibility. We are willing to put in the work but need the resources to work with. The “Building Unity in the Community” Golf Tournament will greatly assist us to obtain the resources we need.
If you need additional information or are interested in partnering with us, contact Capt. Thomas at (229) 302-3638 or our office at (229) 430-6508.
Thank you for your support and God bless.
