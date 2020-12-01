This has been an unprecedented year. As a community, we have faced many adversities — floods, tornadoes, hurricanes — but nothing could have prepared us for what this year brought. Even previous pandemics, like the H1N1 pandemic of 2009, did little to prepare us for COVID-19.
To me, this pandemic is reminiscent of the Flood of 1994. We stood then on a beautiful summer day and watched the slow but relentless advance of water as it swallowed square mile after square mile of our community. Similarly, we stood this year and watched the slow but relentless onslaught of this illness as it took friends and loved ones and left others struggling with lingering symptoms.
Now, here we are at the end of the year and entering into the Christmas season. One might think that we, as a community, would be shell-shocked and battle weary; however, that is not what I see. Rather, I see a community that is battle-proven and ready to press on. We have found a way to heal, to work together and to become stronger through our struggles. I see a community full of people who are willing to sacrifice to help others. They truly exemplify the love that Jesus commanded.
In John 15:12, Jesus said, “This is My commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.” The love that Jesus showed for us was truly sacrificial, giving everything he had for us. This is the kind of love that can truly transform a person, a family or a community.
During this Christmas season, I will be thinking of ways I can demonstrate this kind of love in every area of my life. I strongly encourage others to do the same. We see this kind of love demonstrated by doctors, nurses and EMTs in the face of this pandemic, but can you imagine if we saw it from everyone? Can you imagine how powerful that would be?
As a Sheriff’s Office, we will be demonstrating that love by providing Christmas gifts to underprivileged children through our Shop with a Sheriff program. Of all of our community and youth programs, this is the one that brings the greatest joy.
Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” My greatest wish for each of you this Christmas is that you experience love. I hope you experience the love of others in your life. But even more, I hope you experience the feeling of love for others within your own heart. This is truly the greatest gift.
With that, I wish everyone a very safe and warm Christmas. Please remember those who don’t have family or can’t be with their family during this season. Please also remember those who may be experiencing their first Christmas without their loved one who was taken away from them due to this pandemic. Try to include them in your holiday plans; even if you must do so at a distance. Also, please remember that we at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office are always here for you if you need us. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.