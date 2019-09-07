There has been a lot of emphasis lately on the dangers of driving distracted. While DUI and distracted driving are indeed the leading causes of highway deaths, there is another driver-related danger we should be aware of. Drowsiness can sneak up on you when you’re driving. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control, in a study of 150,000 drivers across nearly 20 states, 4% reported that they had fallen asleep while driving at least once in the previous 30 days.
According to the National Institutes of Health, adults should get 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night. While this sounds pretty basic, many people can’t seem to budget that much time for sleep. Many more suffer from sleep disorders or have irregular sleep patterns due to shift work or other issues. Many of these factors contribute to drowsy driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that up to 6,000 fatal crashes per year may be caused by drowsy drivers.
Drowsiness can seriously impair a driver’s ability to pay attention to the road. Reaction time can be significantly slowed and judgment can be impaired as well. Driving late at night, between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. is particularly dangerous for falling asleep at the wheel.
Here are some signs to watch for:
♦ Yawning a lot;
♦ Having trouble keeping your eyes open;
♦ Not being able to concentrate;
♦ Not remembering the last few minutes or seconds;
♦ Jerking of your head or body from the brink of falling asleep;
♦ The car wanders from the road or into another lane.
What to do:
♦ Slow down;
♦ Turn radio to a lively station, try singing;
♦ Roll down window and get some fresh air for a few minutes, or turn vent on full blast;
♦ Turn on music and sing out loud;
♦ Talk to a passenger if you have one.
While these ideas may help for a few minutes, they won’t keep you awake for long if you’re very tired. So, as soon as you can you should:
♦ Pull off road into a safe parking space, like a rest area. Lock the doors and take a nap. The National Sleep Foundation recommends that you take a nap for 15 to 45 minutes.
♦ Make a pit stop, use the bathroom and get a caffeinated beverage. Remember that it will take about 30 minutes to feel the effects.
The best way to prevent getting drowsy while driving is to get a good night’s sleep the night before your trip or take a nap before you leave. Avoid drinking alcohol or taking medications that make you sleepy. Develop good sleeping habits and try to stick to a schedule. If you have a sleep disorder (or have symptoms of a sleep disorder such as snoring or feeling sleepy during the day), talk to your doctor about treatment options.
Thank you for helping keep Dougherty County a safe and accident-free place to drive. As always, if you ever need us, please call (229) 431-3259.