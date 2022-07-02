Editor’s Note: Sheriff Kevin Sproul’s popular “The Sheriff Speaks” column usually runs in Wednesday’s Southview section, but because of deadline changes due to the July 4th holiday, it is running today. Enjoy.
Our world is changing. Between the changes brought by politics, by the pandemic, and by social activism, it’s sometimes difficult to keep up. In the law enforcement profession, things are changing at a pace I have not seen before in my career. There are many new trends in law enforcement, including the incorporation of new technologies, new levels of transparency, expanding opportunities for women and minorities, and prioritizing officer health and wellness. Yet, according to a study conducted by the University of San Diego, the leading trend in law enforcement is the focus on community-oriented policing.
Fortunately for the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, this is an area in which we have vast experience. We began our mission to engage with our community under the leadership of former Sheriff Lamar Stewart.
Sheriff Stewart believed that the way to begin engaging the community was to reach out to the youth. He assigned Deputy Frank Sumner to begin working with the youth, and the character “Deputy Dawg” was born. Many readers of this article will remember Deputy Dawg visiting their school during the 1980s and early 1990s. Deputy Sumner continued during former Sheriff Jamil Saba’s administration. In fact, it was Sheriff Saba who selected me to be trained to teach the G.R.E.A.T. Program. When Deputy Sumner retired, I assumed the role of providing character education to youths in our school system and trying to build relationships that would last into their adulthood.
When I became sheriff in 2009, we began expanding our outreach into the community. We began new initiatives such as our Building Unity in the annual Community BBQ, our Building Unity in the Community Annual Golf Tournament, and a holiday turkey or ham giveaway for seniors. We also expanded other initiatives such as our Christmas Shop with a Sheriff program, National Night Out, and our annual CHAMPS Youth Summer Camp. Through these initiatives, and others, I believe we have created an outstanding relationship with this community.
I feel we are truly blessed to be in this community. There is a sense of “togetherness” here that simply does not exist in many other communities. Perhaps it is due to the shared adversity we worked through during the Great Recession and the storms of 2017-2018. I simply know that this community has always pulled together. Each time we faced adversity, we have shown our strength and supported each other. The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office has proudly served through it all, and we are truly humbled and appreciative of the support this community has given us.
As our world continues to change, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office will continue to evolve to meet the needs of this community. We will always strive to serve our citizens to the best of our ability, with accountability and transparency, and always honoring the dignity of every citizen. We will always be grateful for the support you give us, and for being allowed to serve and fulfill our calling. As always, whenever we can be of service, please don’t hesitate to call us at (229) 302-3600.
