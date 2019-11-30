Count your many blessings, name them one by one.
The Thanksgiving holiday is in the rearview mirror, and I hope you and your family enjoyed yours as much as I enjoyed mine. Every year at this time, I like to look back and reflect on the many blessings God has bestowed on me. I do not know about you, but sometimes I need a reminder of how fortunate I am, and more times than not, I realize I have taken things for granted.
First and foremost, I thank God for the healthy and long life he has blessed me with. I am blessed and thankful for my wife, children, and relatives who have supported me and made daily sacrifices during my 37 plus years in law enforcement. I am thankful for the great group of employees at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office who work tirelessly to serve our community. I am also grateful to all of our public safety personnel from the various agencies in our area who work together to provide a safer Dougherty County.
I am indebted to you, the concerned citizen, and want to thank you for the support you give to the men and women in the public safety arena. I thank every man and woman who has donned a military uniform or is currently protecting our country on the front lines so I may enjoy my freedom. I also thank the public servants from our president and government officials on the national level all the way down to the state and local level. I am also grateful for the many citizens that pray for the safety of our law enforcement personnel on a daily basis.
One of my favorite passages of scripture is found in the book of 1st Thessalonians 5:16-18. Paul is exhorting the brethren by telling them to rejoice evermore, pray without ceasing, and in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. All of us only have one opportunity to pass through this life, so remember to be thankful for each and every day that God blesses you with.
2019 has been very busy for the Sheriff’s Office. We are currently involved in a coat drive and toy drive and are also working with the city of Albany Recreation Department in a blanket drive. Please contact my office if you are interested in donating to these efforts. I will be shopping with approximately 35–40 kids during the annual Shop with the Sheriff on Dec. 19. Please contact my office if you want to sponsor a child or assist financially with this endeavor.
As I close, remember those who have lost loved ones this year and will be spending his or her first Christmas alone. The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is here to protect and serve you. Let us know if we can keep a check on your house while you are away for the holidays. Please call us at (229) 430-6508 or (229) 302-3600 if we can be of any assistance. You may also visit us on Facebook. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.