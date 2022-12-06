By the time you read this article, you will probably have eaten too much during the Thanksgiving holidays and might still be eating leftover turkey sandwiches.
As I took time to spend the Thanksgiving holidays with my family and relatives, we discussed what we were most grateful for. I do not know about you, but sometimes I forget just how fortunate or blessed I am, and more times than not, I take things for granted.
As sheriff of Dougherty County I have the opportunity to speak and spend time with many individuals from all walks of life. I see and hear first-hand how selfish and ungrateful some individuals can be. I cross paths with individuals who seem to complain, gripe, and fuss about any and everything they can find to talk about. I have dealt with people who were so angry and even bitter to the point that it had taken a toll on them mentally and physically.
As another Thanksgiving has passed and Christmas is right around the corner, I wonder if you have given any thought to what you might be thankful for.
As your sheriff, I want to share some of the things that I am grateful for.
First and foremost, I thank God for the healthy and long life he has blessed me with. I am blessed and thankful for my wife and children who have supported me and made daily sacrifices during my 40 years in law enforcement. I am thankful for the great group of employees at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office who work tirelessly to serve our community.
I am also grateful to all of our local public safety personnel who work together to provide a safer Dougherty County. I am indebted to you, the concerned citizen, and want to thank you for the support you give the men and women in the public safety arena. I am also grateful to live in the greatest country on our planet, a country that continues to strive toward world peace.
I thank every man and woman who has donned a military uniform or is currently protecting our country on the frontlines so I may enjoy my freedom. I also thank the public servants from our president and government officials on the national scene all the way down to the local level. I am also grateful for the many citizens who pray for the safety of our law enforcement personnel on a daily basis.
On a personal level, my son Jacob married his sweetheart, Sidney, this year. My wife Vicki and I celebrated our 39th wedding anniversary. This year also dealt a blow to me with the passing of my older brother, Kenny. He never met a person that he didn’t love — and I will carry that lesson with me forever.
One of my favorite passages of Scripture that helps me on the job and in my personal life is 1st Thessalonians 5:16-18. Paul is exhorting the brethren by telling them to rejoice evermore, pray without ceasing, and in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
All of us get only one opportunity at life, so remember to be thankful for each and every day that God blesses you with. Merry Christmas and happy holidays.
