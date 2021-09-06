ALBANY -- As the summer of '21 quickly fades away, there's plenty going on at Albany's Chehaw Park and Zoo.
BOO AT THE ZOO: Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Join Chehaw for a not-so-spooky Halloween event in the zoo. The event is included in zoo admission and free for members of Chehaw, the Flint RiverQuarium, or Thronateeska.
The attraction will provide have Halloween-themed fun for all ages. Come in costume for a chance to win prizes. Lots of fun games and activities, special Halloween animal enrichment, tons of fun prizes, and candy!
CUBS PROGRAM: Friday, 10 a.m.
Come to the zoo for a Cubs Program Friday. Participants will read "What’s Inside?" by Mary Jane Martin, making animal egg carton crafts, and meeting an American Alligator up close, with a visit to the Alligator exhibit. These programs are specially tailored to fit the interests and attention span of children ages 3 and 4. Cubs Programs are free with zoo admission, and as always, free for members.
SWAPtember
Chehaw, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center have teamed up again to give our members a chance to “swap” memberships so they can experience what each attraction has to offer. Members of any of these local attractions can get in free at the other attractions during the entire month of SEPTEMBER.
For more information regarding membership at any of the organizations visit www.artesianalliance.org
FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS, EVERY WEEKEND:
Saturday
10:30 a.m. Reptile House Feeding
11:30 a.m. Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. Alligator Feeding ($5/person)
2:30 p.m. Aviary Feeding
3 p.m. Wildlife Theater Presentation
Sunday
10:30 a.m. Cheetah Bone Toss
11:30 a.m. Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. Alligator Feeding ($5/person)
2:30 p.m. Aviary Feeding
3 p.m. Wildlife Theater Presentation
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS
First Friday of every month: Cubs Program
Third Monday of each month: Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
First Tuesday of each month: Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
September SWAPtember
Sept. 10-11 -- Pecan City Pedaler's Nut Roll
Sept. 18 -- Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 1 -- Cubs Program
Oct. 2 -- Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 16 -- Josh Franklin Memorial Disc Golf Tournament
Oct. 16 -- Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 30 -- Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 30 -- Chehaw RC Race
Nov. 5 -- Cubs Program
Nov. 6 -- Chehaw RC Race
Nov. 20 -- Chehaw RC Race
Dec. 3 -- Cubs Program
December Festival of Lights begins
ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS
Flint RiverQuarium
Sept. -- 10 Tadpole Time
Sept. 25 -- Water, Wings, & Wildlife Festival
Sept. 25 -- Butterfly Breakfast
Oct. 22 -- Tricks & Treats
Thronateeska
Sept. 17 -- Tricera-Tots
Oct. 22 -- Tricks & Treats
