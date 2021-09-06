boo.jpg

A not-so-spooky Halloween event is planned at Chehw Park and Zoo on Oct. 30.

ALBANY -- As the summer of '21 quickly fades away, there's plenty going on at Albany's Chehaw Park and Zoo.

BOO AT THE ZOO: Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join Chehaw for a not-so-spooky Halloween event in the zoo. The event is included in zoo admission and free for members of Chehaw, the Flint RiverQuarium, or Thronateeska.

The attraction will provide have Halloween-themed fun for all ages. Come in costume for a chance to win prizes. Lots of fun games and activities, special Halloween animal enrichment, tons of fun prizes, and candy!

CUBS PROGRAM: Friday, 10 a.m.

Come to the zoo for a Cubs Program Friday. Participants will read "What’s Inside?" by Mary Jane Martin, making animal egg carton crafts, and meeting an American Alligator up close, with a visit to the Alligator exhibit. These programs are specially tailored to fit the interests and attention span of children ages 3 and 4. Cubs Programs are free with zoo admission, and as always, free for members.

SWAPtember

Chehaw, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center have teamed up again to give our members a chance to “swap” memberships so they can experience what each attraction has to offer. Members of any of these local attractions can get in free at the other attractions during the entire month of SEPTEMBER.

For more information regarding membership at any of the organizations visit www.artesianalliance.org

FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS, EVERY WEEKEND:

Saturday

10:30 a.m. Reptile House Feeding

11:30 a.m.  Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. Alligator Feeding ($5/person)

2:30 p.m. Aviary Feeding

3 p.m. Wildlife Theater Presentation

Sunday

10:30 a.m. Cheetah Bone Toss

11:30 a.m. Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. Alligator Feeding ($5/person)

2:30 p.m. Aviary Feeding

3 p.m. Wildlife Theater Presentation

OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS

First Friday of every month: Cubs Program

Third Monday of each month: Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

First Tuesday of each month: Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

September SWAPtember

Sept. 10-11 -- Pecan City Pedaler's Nut Roll

Sept. 18 -- Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 1 -- Cubs Program

Oct. 2 -- Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 16 -- Josh Franklin Memorial Disc Golf Tournament

Oct. 16 -- Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 30 -- Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 30 -- Chehaw RC Race

Nov. 5 -- Cubs Program

Nov. 6 -- Chehaw RC Race

Nov. 20 -- Chehaw RC Race

Dec. 3 -- Cubs Program

December Festival of Lights begins

ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS

Flint RiverQuarium

Sept. -- 10 Tadpole Time

Sept. 25 -- Water, Wings, & Wildlife Festival

Sept. 25 -- Butterfly Breakfast

Oct. 22 -- Tricks & Treats

Thronateeska

Sept. 17 -- Tricera-Tots

Oct. 22 -- Tricks & Treats

