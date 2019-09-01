ALBANY — After a summer break that included seven arts camps, two popular monthly events for children and students are returning to the Albany Museum of Art in September.
Toddler Takeover, which begins at 10:30 a.m., starts its new season on Tuesday. That program, aimed at youngsters 15 months to 3 years old, takes place on the first Tuesday of the month.
Homeschool Day, geared toward homeschooled students in K-5th grade, will return on Sept 12. It is conducted on the second Thursday of the month.
Each month has a theme that is coordinated with exhibitions on view in the AMA galleries.
“We expect to have great participation again,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the AMA, said in a news release. “We take a summer break because of our heavy schedule of art camps and the fact that families travel a good deal in the summer months.
“Now, fall is just around the corner and school is back in session, so we’re excited to offer these engaging educational programs to homeschool students and our youngest museum guests.”
At Toddler Takeover, children visit a gallery, do an art project and have story time.
Programming for Homeschool Day emphasizes STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) curriculum.
“It’s an excellent way for young people to get exposed to art and learn while having fun,” Vanoteghem said.
Toddler Takeover is free to AMA members and $5 for non-members. While it is aimed at toddlers, the program is family-friendly, so siblings are welcome to come as well.
Homeschool Day is $5 for AMA members and $10 for non-members.
Toddlers and homeschool students can be registered ahead of time by contacting Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400, but drop-ins also are welcome.
Upcoming dates for Toddler Takeover are Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. There will not be a January session because of the New Year’s Day holiday. Dates in 2020 are Feb. 4, March 3, April 7 and May 5.
Dates for Homeschool Day are Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. The season continues in 2020 on Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 12, April 9 and May 14.