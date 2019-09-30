These establishments were inspected Sept. 20-26 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Sept. 26
THE CATCH, 2332 Whispering Pines Road
Score: 100
CENTURY PINES SENIOR RETIREMENT COMMUNITY/ EVERGREEN ASSISTANT LIVING, 2823 Gillionville Road
Score: 100
TIFT CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, 622 W. Tift Ave.
Score: 100
GILLIONVILLE BANQUET HALL, 2009 Gillionville Road
Score: 96
Violation: Observed that CFSM (certified food safety manager) recertification is 60 days past expiration date of July 16. Discussed with Ms. CFSM. New Violation. Correct by Oct. 25. Remarks: +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for thermometer accuracy. Manager mentioned that there was an illness in the family, which delayed her recertification of CFSM. She plans to take the class in October 2019.
Sept. 24
ELEMENTS COFFEE COMPANY, 2726 Ledo Road Suite 10
Score: 94
Violations: Observed interior of the ice machine chute area not clean to sight and touch with gloved hand and alcohol prep pad. Discussed with person in charge and showed him the alcohol prep pad after cleaning the chute area. Repeat Violation. Remarks: Person in charge to educate staff and ensure routine scheduling of cleaning/sanitizing ice machine chute area. Discussed new floor and ceiling tile. Ecolab to service sanitizer for third compartment sink.
JC'S WINGZ AND CONCESSION LLC, 2221 E. Broad Ave.
Score: 96
Violations: Observed no temperature measuring device in beverage refrigeration unit. PIC (person in charge) will install thermometer in refrigerator. New Violation. Observed dispensing utensils stored in food with the handle in contact with food. PIC removed dispensing utensils. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed Dumpster.
JC'S WINGZ AND CONCESSION (BASE OF OPERATION), 2221 E. Broad Ave.
Score: 96
Violations: Observed no temperature measuring device in refrigeration unit. PIC (person in charge) will install thermometer in refrigerator. New Violation. Observed dispensing utensils stored in food with the handle in contact with the food. PIC removed dispensing utensils. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Sept. 23
LONG JOHN SILVER, 1716 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 100
NORTHSIDE ELEMENTARY, 901 14th St.
Score: 99
Violation: Observed the Dumpster missing a tight-fitting lid. PIC will have the lid replaced. New Violation. Remarks: +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for thermometer accuracy.
Sept. 20
HOUSE OF CHINA II, 2526 Dawson Road Suite A
Score: 96
Violation: Observed some areas of interior of the ice machines such as the chute not clean to sight and touch with gloved hand and alcohol prep-pad. Discussed with CFSM. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: CFSM to educate staff and ensure cleaning/sanitizing of ice machine routinely.
SUBWAY SANDWICHES, 1801 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 96
Violation: Observed the nozzles on the drink machine need to be cleaned. PIC cleaned the nozzles. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for thermometer accuracy.
LEE
Sept. 25
KINCHAFOONEE PRIMARY SCHOOL/ PRE-K, 195 Leslie Highway, Leesburg
Score: 100
LEE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL NINTH GRADE ACADEMY, 370 Leslie Highway, Leesburg
Score: 100
WORTH
Sept. 23
WORTH COUNTY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1304 N. Isabella St. Sylvester
Score: 100
Sept. 20
DOMINO'S PIZZA, 305 W. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
No inspections during period.
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
No inspections during period.