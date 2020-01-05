ALBANY -- These establishments were inspected Dec. 26-Jan. 2 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Jan. 2
SUBWAY, 202 Oakridge Drive, Suite G
Score: 99
Violation: Observed the Dumpster was not closed with tightly fitting lids. PIC (person in charge) closed the Dumpster. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
MI CASA MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 2610 Gillionville Road
Score: 100
Dec. 27
PIZZA HUT NO. 2949, 2108 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 94
Violation: Observed interior of ice machine not clean to sight and touch. PIC (person in charge) will have ice machine washed and sanitized. Repeat Violation. Remarks: Discussed floor tile.
PICNIC PIZZA, 2510 Archwood Drive
Score: 96
Violation: Observed ham in walk-in cooler uncovered. Discussed with manager. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Manager had employee cover ham with plastic wrap. Discussed keeping thermometers within view in coolers and freezers. +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for thermometer accuracy.
ZAXBY'S CHICKEN FINGERS & BUFFALO WINGS, 2801 Pointe North Blvd.
Score: 97
Violation: Observed food container not stored at a minimum of 6 inches off freezer floor. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Manager placed food container 6 inches off the floor. +/- 2 degrees allowed for thermometer accuracy.
Dec. 26
FIREHOUSE SUBS NO. 138, 2416 Dawson Road, Suite C
Score: 99
Violation: Observed single-service food containers not stored in a manner to protect food/lip contact surfaces. Discussed with manager. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Manager inverted or covered food containers and educated staff on site. +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for thermometer accuracy.
LEE
No inspections during the period.
WORTH
Dec. 31
ISABELLA STATION, 101 N. Isabella St., Sylvester
Score: 100
BOSS BAR & GRILL, 213 S. Main St., Sylvester
Score: 100
BOSS BAR & GRILL -- TEE'S TASTY BITES, BASE OF OPERATION, 213 S. Main St., Sylvester
Score: 100
FOODIE POPS MOBILE UNIT, 101 N. Washington St., Unit C, Sylvester
Score: 100
Dec. 30
PARKER'S CHICKEN, 212 S. Main St., Sylvester
Score: 100
OLD MEXICO, 107 N. Isabella St., Sylvester
Score: 100
EL METATE MEXICAN RESTAURANT NO. 2, 602 Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
No inspections during period.
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
No inspections during period.