These establishments were inspected Dec. 26-Jan. 2 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties.

DOUGHERTY

Jan. 2

SUBWAY, 202 Oakridge Drive, Suite G

Score: 99

Violation: Observed the Dumpster was not closed with tightly fitting lids. PIC (person in charge) closed the Dumpster. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.

MI CASA MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 2610 Gillionville Road

Score: 100

Dec. 27

PIZZA HUT NO. 2949, 2108 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.

Score: 94

Violation: Observed interior of ice machine not clean to sight and touch. PIC (person in charge) will have ice machine washed and sanitized. Repeat Violation. Remarks: Discussed floor tile.

PICNIC PIZZA, 2510 Archwood Drive

Score: 96

Violation: Observed ham in walk-in cooler uncovered. Discussed with manager. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Manager had employee cover ham with plastic wrap. Discussed keeping thermometers within view in coolers and freezers. +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for thermometer accuracy.

ZAXBY'S CHICKEN FINGERS & BUFFALO WINGS, 2801 Pointe North Blvd.

Score: 97

Violation: Observed food container not stored at a minimum of 6 inches off freezer floor. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Manager placed food container 6 inches off the floor. +/- 2 degrees allowed for thermometer accuracy.

Dec. 26

FIREHOUSE SUBS NO. 138, 2416 Dawson Road, Suite C

Score: 99

Violation: Observed single-service food containers not stored in a manner to protect food/lip contact surfaces. Discussed with manager. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Manager inverted or covered food containers and educated staff on site. +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for thermometer accuracy.

LEE

No inspections during the period.

WORTH

Dec. 31

ISABELLA STATION, 101 N. Isabella St., Sylvester

Score: 100

BOSS BAR & GRILL, 213 S. Main St., Sylvester

Score: 100

BOSS BAR & GRILL -- TEE'S TASTY BITES, BASE OF OPERATION, 213 S. Main St., Sylvester

Score: 100

FOODIE POPS MOBILE UNIT, 101 N. Washington St., Unit C, Sylvester

Score: 100

Dec. 30

PARKER'S CHICKEN, 212 S. Main St., Sylvester

Score: 100

OLD MEXICO, 107 N. Isabella St., Sylvester

Score: 100

EL METATE MEXICAN RESTAURANT NO. 2, 602 Franklin St., Sylvester

Score: 100

BAKER

No inspections during period.

TERRELL

No inspections during period.

MITCHELL

No inspections during period.

CALHOUN

No inspections during period.

