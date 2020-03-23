ALBANY -- These establishments were inspected March 13-19 by the Environmental Health Services offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
March 17
CHINA EAST - PO'S SUB SANDWICHES, 1719 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 89
Violations: Observed raw beef stored on top of raw shrimp in deep freezer. PIC (person in charge) removed raw beef from freezer. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed plumbing leaking at the three-compartment sink and men's restroom handwashing sink. PIC will have plumbing repaired. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed food containers.
March 16
SUBWAY SANDWICHES, 1801 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 94
Violation: Observed the nozzles on the drink machine need to be cleaned. PIC (person in charge) cleaned the nozzles. Repeat Violation. Correct by March 30.
SUBWAY, 912 S. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
March 13
NEW BEGINNINGS CONCESSION -- MOBILE UNIT, 209 N. Monroe St.
Score: 95
Violations: Observed a hole in the ceiling in the restroom in the base of operation. PIC (person in charge) will have the roof replaced and the hole in the ceiling repaired. New Violation. Observed the equipment and interior of the Mobile Unit not clean to sight or touch. Discussed frequency of cleaning with the PIC. New Violation. Correct by April 13. Observed rodent droppings in the base of operation; the presence of rodents needs to be minimized by routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of rodents. PIC will clean up the droppings. Repeat Violation. Remarks: No PHF being prepared during the inspection.
NEW BEGINNINGS CONCESSION -- (BASE OF OPERATIONS), 209 N. Monroe St.
Score: 95
Remarks: Discussed with the PIC about keeping the Mobile Unit under the awning and not on the lot across the street from the base of operation.
LEE
No inspections during period.
WORTH
No inspections during period.
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
No inspections during period.
MITCHELL
March 19
FLINT RIVER ARTS COLLECTIVE, 25 W. Broad St., Camilla
Score: 100
CALHOUN
No inspections during period.
