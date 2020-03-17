Metro Albany Kitchen Inspections: Feb. 28-March 7, 2019

Pearly’s Famous Country Cooking at 814 N. Slappey Blvd. scored a 100 on its most recent kitchen inspection.

These establishments were inspected March 6-12 by the Environmental Health Services offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.

DOUGHERTY

March 12

LAKE PARK ELEMENTARY, 605 Meadowlark Drive

Score: 100

KINGDOM'S KITCHEN, 1506 S. Slappey Blvd.

Score: 100

March 11

KRYSTAL-ALB001, 713 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.

Score: 94

Violations: Observed the interior of the ice machine needs to be cleaned. Discussed frequency of cleaning with the PIC (person in charge). Repeat Violation. Correct by March 15.

PEARLY'S FAMOUS COUNTRY COOKING, 814 N. Slappey Blvd.

Score: 100

STARBUCKS COFFEE, 417 Third Ave.

Score: 100

March 10

CHINA GARDEN, 2228 N. Slappey Blvd.

Score: 89

Violations: Observed the fume hood not clean to sight and touch. PIC (person in charge) will have the fume hood cleaned. Repeat Violation. Correct by March 24. Observed rice being stored on the floor and not at least 6 inches off the floor. PIC will place the items on the shelf. Repeat Violation. Correct by March 24. Observed the fans and the ceiling in the WIC (walk-in cooler) with an accumulation of dust. PIC will clean the fans and ceiling. New Violation. Correct by March 24.

WEST TOWN ELEMENTARY, 1113 University Ave.

Score: 100

PHOEBE NORTH, 2000 Palmyra Road

Score: 100

March 9

ZAXBY'S OF ALBANY No. 0202, 2806 N. Slappey Blvd.

Score: 100

ROLLIN SMOKE WINGS, 2302 N. Slappey Blvd.

Score: 100

March 6

BURGER KING NO. 1126, 802 S. Slappey Blvd.

Score: 100

LEE

No inspections during period.

WORTH

March 12

KONA ICE OF ALBANY MOBILE UNIT, 1013 W. Franklin St., Sylvester

Score: 100

KONA ICE OF ALBANY BASE, 1013 W. Franklin St., Sylvester

Score: 100

BAKER

No inspections during period.

TERRELL

March 12

TERRELL COUNTY MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL, 201 Greenwave Blvd., Dawson

Score: 91

Violations: Observed milk held at 48 degrees Fahrenheit in milk cooler at front line. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.

TERRELL COUNTY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, 2526 Albany Highway, Dawson

Score: 100

COOPER CARVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 255 Greenwave Blvd., Dawson

Score: 100

MITCHELL

March 6

PELHAM PARKWAY NURSING HOME, 608 Dogwood Drive N.E., Pelham

Score: 100

CALHOUN

March 11

CALHOUN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, 700 Manry St., Edison

Score: 100

CALHOUN COUNTY HEAD START, 326 Martin Luther King Drive, Arlington

Score: 100

PATAULA CHARTER ACADEMY, 18637 Hartford St., Edison

Score: 100

