These establishments were inspected March 6-12 by the Environmental Health Services offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
March 12
LAKE PARK ELEMENTARY, 605 Meadowlark Drive
Score: 100
KINGDOM'S KITCHEN, 1506 S. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
March 11
KRYSTAL-ALB001, 713 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 94
Violations: Observed the interior of the ice machine needs to be cleaned. Discussed frequency of cleaning with the PIC (person in charge). Repeat Violation. Correct by March 15.
PEARLY'S FAMOUS COUNTRY COOKING, 814 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
STARBUCKS COFFEE, 417 Third Ave.
Score: 100
March 10
CHINA GARDEN, 2228 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 89
Violations: Observed the fume hood not clean to sight and touch. PIC (person in charge) will have the fume hood cleaned. Repeat Violation. Correct by March 24. Observed rice being stored on the floor and not at least 6 inches off the floor. PIC will place the items on the shelf. Repeat Violation. Correct by March 24. Observed the fans and the ceiling in the WIC (walk-in cooler) with an accumulation of dust. PIC will clean the fans and ceiling. New Violation. Correct by March 24.
WEST TOWN ELEMENTARY, 1113 University Ave.
Score: 100
PHOEBE NORTH, 2000 Palmyra Road
Score: 100
March 9
ZAXBY'S OF ALBANY No. 0202, 2806 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
ROLLIN SMOKE WINGS, 2302 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
March 6
BURGER KING NO. 1126, 802 S. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
LEE
No inspections during period.
WORTH
March 12
KONA ICE OF ALBANY MOBILE UNIT, 1013 W. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
KONA ICE OF ALBANY BASE, 1013 W. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
March 12
TERRELL COUNTY MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL, 201 Greenwave Blvd., Dawson
Score: 91
Violations: Observed milk held at 48 degrees Fahrenheit in milk cooler at front line. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
TERRELL COUNTY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, 2526 Albany Highway, Dawson
Score: 100
COOPER CARVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 255 Greenwave Blvd., Dawson
Score: 100
MITCHELL
March 6
PELHAM PARKWAY NURSING HOME, 608 Dogwood Drive N.E., Pelham
Score: 100
CALHOUN
March 11
CALHOUN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, 700 Manry St., Edison
Score: 100
CALHOUN COUNTY HEAD START, 326 Martin Luther King Drive, Arlington
Score: 100
PATAULA CHARTER ACADEMY, 18637 Hartford St., Edison
Score: 100
