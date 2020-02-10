ALBANY -- These establishments were inspected Jan. 31-Feb. 6 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Feb. 5
HOT DOG KING, 1002 W. Oakridge Drive
Score: 88
Violations: Observed no CFSM (certified food safety manager) for the facility. PIC (person in charge) will speak with the owner about getting certified. New Violation. Correct by March 5. Observed the interior of the ice machine not clean to sight and touch. Discussed the frequency of cleaning with the PIC. Repeat Violation. Correct by Feb. 19. Observed the fume hood not clean to sight and touch. Discussed the frequency of cleaning with the PIC. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 19. Observed no sanitizing solution or test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizing solution. PIC will inform the owner. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 19. Observed no lid on the trashcan in the restroom. PIC will replace the lid. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 19. Observed the floors not clean to sight and touch. Discussed frequency of cleaning with PIC. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 19. Observed the ventilation not keeping the room free of smoke and fumes. PIC will have the ventilation system checked. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 19.
MORNINGSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 120 Sunset Lane
Score: 100
LEGEND LOUNGE & CLUB, 725 E. Broad Ave.
Score: 100
LEGEND LOUNGE & CLUB STORE ON WHEELS, 725 E. Broad Ave.
Score: 100
LEGENDS LOUNGE & CLUB STORE ON WHEELS (BASE OF OPERATION), 725 E. Broad Ave.
Score: 100
Feb. 4
DOUGHERTY HIGH SCHOOL, 1800 Pearce Drive
Score: 100
SANDTRAP LOUNGE & CLUB, 1412 Radium Springs Road
Score: 91
Violations: Observed no consumer advisory provided for consuming raw/undercooked products. PIC will have menus updated. Repeat Violation. Observed dispensing utensil stored in ice bin with the handle in contact with the ice. PIC removed scoops. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation. Observed nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment not cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. PIC will have equipment cleaned. New Violation.
GOLDEN CORRAL, 1228 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 97.
Violation: Manager and EHS (Environmental Health Service) observed cloths being held in sanitizer buckets in QAC (quaternary ammonium compounds) sanitizer below 200 ppm as evidenced by test strips. QAC sanitizer wall unit at three-compartment sink was checked and was also below the proper concentration. QAC sanitizer container under sink 1/4 full and tubing was completely submerged. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Ecolab called by Manager and arrived. A clog in sanitizer wall dispenser line was cleared. It was recommended that QAC wall sanitizer checked with QAC test strips on hand when filling sanitizer buckets and three-compartment sink. Sanitizer sink and sanitizer buckets routine checked every three to four hours and as needed to ensure QAC sanitizer does not fall below 200 ppm. New laundered cloth placed when sanitizer buckets are changed. Three-compartment sink only to be filled at labeled designated water line. Manager was present and agreed to educate staff of above information. Repairman also fixed mechanical dishwasher outside dial that was not reading 180 degrees Fahrenheit.
Feb. 3
ALBANY MIDDLE SCHOOL, 1700 Cordell Ave.
Score: 100
Jan. 31
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS/FOOD SERVICE, 2713 Pointe North Blvd.
Score: 100.
LEE
No inspections during period.
WORTH
No inspections during period.
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
Feb. 3
NO. 1 CHINESE RESTAURANT, 147 N. Main St., Dawson
Score: 100
McDONALD'S, 460 Roundtree Drive, Dawson
Score: 100
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
E&SG BARBEQUE, 39338 Mercer Ave., Leary
Score: 95
Violations: Owner could not demonstrate knowledge of the requirements to report illnesses that can be transmitted through food and was not aware of the restrictions/exclusion policy for employees. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 10. Latest inspection report not posted for customer viewing. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 12. Remarks: Establishment closed and no employees present during time of inspection. Discussed cleaning of freezers. Discussed the requirement to have employee health reporting agreement in the facility at all times.
