ALBANY -- These establishments were inspected Feb. 7-13 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Feb. 13
CHICK-FIL-A ALBANY FSU NO. 4090, 2609 Dawson Road
Score: 97
Violation: Manager and EHS (Environmental Health Services) observed a food container in the freezer not stored at a minimum of 6 inches off the flooring. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Person in Charge placed food container on a shelf at a minimum of 6 inches off the floor and agreed to review proper storage with staff.
Feb. 12
LITTLE CAESAR'S PIZZA, 1100 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 99
Violation: Observed the floors near the employee's restrooms not free from dirt build-up. Discussed frequency of cleaning with PIC (person in charge). New Violation. Correct by Feb. 25.
Feb. 11
STARBUCKS COFFEE, 2709 Meredyth Drive, Suite 120
Score: 100
ALBANY STATE UNIVERSITY/STUDENT CENTER, 504 College Drive
Score: 82
Violations: Observed interior of fountain machine nozzles not cleaned to sight and touch. PIC (person in charge) will have nozzles washed, rinsed and sanitized. New Violation. Observed TCS (temperature controlled for safety) food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. PIC removed food items from service. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation. Observed hot water generation and distribution systems not sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the food service establishment. PIC has placed a work order for the boiler. New Violation. Observed leak at prep sink in the pizza prep area. PIC will have leak repaired. New Violation. Observed floor tile near grill in need of resurfacing. PIC has placed a work order in for the floor tile. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed collection of water on dish washing area floor.
Feb. 10
ARBY'S NO. 0686, 1105 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 94
Violation: Observed the gaskets on the drink machine at the drive-thru and lobby area need to be cleaned. PIC (person in charge) will have gaskets cleaned. Repeat Violation. Correct by Feb. 24.
DOUGHERTY MIDDLE SCHOOL, 1800 Massey Drive
Score: 96
Violation: Observed CFSM certificate for employee no longer working at facility. Facility must employ a Certified Food Safety Manager. New Violation.
Feb. 7
LONG JOHN SILVER, 1805 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 94
Violations: Observed the interior of the ice machine not clean to sight and touch. Discussed the frequency of cleaning the ice machine with the PIC (person in charge). Repeat Violation. Correct by Feb. 21.
SUBWAY NO. 260 PILOT TRAVEL CENTER, 310 Cordele Road
Score: 100.
LEE
Feb. 12
INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, 125 Cartmell Road, Albany
Score: 96
Violation: No hand towels provided at hand sink on grill line (dispenser empty). Owner corrected violation by placing hand towels in dispenser. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Feb. 11
MCDONALD'S, 274 U.S. Highway 19 South, Leesburg
Score: 100
WENDY'S 554, 3001 N. Slappey Blvd., Albany
Score: 100
DOGONIT HOTDOGS, 227 Walnut Ave., Suite D, Leesburg
Score: 97
Violation: No working thermometer provided in prep top cooler near grill. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 12. Remarks: Discussed proper cold holding temperatures for prep top coolers. Manager will place a new working thermometer in all refrigerators and monitor the temperature frequently.
229 TAKEOVER NUTRITION, 1508 U.S. Highway 19 South, Leesburg
Score: 95
Violations: Could not demonstrate knowledge of illnesses and symptoms to be reported or when to exclude or restrict employee from establishment. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 14. Food service permit not posted in customer view. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 12.
WORTH
No inspections during period.
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
Feb. 13
CARTER'S FRIED CHICKEN, 288 N. Main St., Dawson
Score: 96
Violation: Observed employee not use sanitizer as a final step while washing utensils in three-compartment sink. Employee rinsed utensils in sink filled with clean water but no sanitizer. Manager corrected violation by adding appropriate strength sanitizer in sink and rewashing utensils. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
HARDEE'S, 899 Forrester Drive Southeast, Dawson
Score: 100
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
Feb. 12
EL LEON MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 15576 Highland Ave., Arlington
Score: 96
Violation: Observed employee not properly sanitize utensils after washing in three-compartment sink. Third sink was not set up to sanitize as a final step. Manager instructed employee how to properly sanitize and had sink set up properly for sanitizing. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
CALHOUN NURSING HOME, 265 Turner St., Edison
Score: 96
Violation: Observed improper pressure of 10 psi for final hot water rinse on dish machine. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 14.
