These establishments were inspected Nov. 20-27 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the local health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Nov. 26
MACY'S PLACE, 1939 S. Jackson St.
Score: 96
Violation: Observed the fume hood not clean to sight or touch (grease buildup). PIC (person in charge) will have the fume hood cleaned. New Violation. Correct by Dec. 6. Remarks: No food was being prepared during the inspection.
SUBWAY NO. 260 PILOT TRAVEL CENTER, 310 Cordele Rod
Score: 91
Violation: Observed TCS (temperature controlled for safety) foods being held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. See temp log. PIC (person in charge) discarded items. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: PIC will have the prep cooler checked. Discussed checking items on the serving line every 30 minutes to ensure they don't drop below 41 degrees.
BOOCH & MIA'S TACO PIZZA BY THE BREAD HOUSE, 520 N. Jefferson St.
Score: 100
BOOCH & MIA'S TACO PIZZA BY THE BREAD HOUSE -- (BASE OF OPERATION), 520 N. Jefferson St.
Score: 100
FLOSSIE'S SOUL FOOD RESTAURANT, 2004 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 100
Nov. 25
YESTERDAY'S LOUNGE & RESTAURANT (BAR ONLY), 105 S. Harding St.
Score: 96
Violation: Observed the interior if the ice machine not clean to sight or touch (mold). PIC (person in charge) will clean the ice machine. New Violation. Correct by Dec. 5.
Nov. 22
KING'S DELI, 103 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 85
Violations: Observed the hand-washing sink installed for the cook line is not in operation. PIC will inform the owner. Repeat Violation. Correct by Dec. 2. Observed mold in the interior of the ice machine. PIC (person in charge) will have the machine cleaned. Repeat Violation. Correct by Dec. 2. Observed the fume hood not clean to sight or touch (grease buildup). PIC will inform the owner. New Violation. Correct by Dec. 2. Observed the previous inspection report not posted at the drive-thru window. PIC placed a copy of the report in the window. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation. Observed the exterior of the fryers with grease and food buildup. PIC will have the fryers cleaned. New Violation. Correct by Dec. 2.
Nov. 20
809 BAR & GRILL, 2610 Dawson Road Suite 10
Score: 92
Violations: Observed no soap and paper towels at the hand-washing sinks. Discussed with manager and CFSM (Certified Food Safety Manager). Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed thermometers missing from coolers and freezers. Discussed with manager and CFSM. New Violation. Correct by Nov. 27. Observed several food containers and utensils that had been washed, rinsed and sanitized not placed in a position to allow air drying. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Managers agreed to obtain thermometers for coolers and freezers then educate staff that they must be kept within view of the employees. They also agreed to place washed, rinsed and sanitized utensils, equipment in a position to allow air drying and educate staff and agreed to keep soap and paper towels stocked at the hand sink at all times and educate staff.
LEE
Nov. 27
CARTERS FRIED CHICKEN, 255 Cedric St., Leesburg
Score: 100
HOG N BONES, 103 Tower Place Lane, Leesburg
Score: 100
Nov. 25
THREE SQUARES DINER, 1587 U.S. Highway 19 South, Leesburg
Score: 95
Violations: Observed no paper towels at both front and back hand-washing sink. PIC (person in charge) corrected on site by placing paper towels at both sinks. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Most recent inspection report was not posted. PIC posted newest one. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed storage of dish rags.
SONIC DRIVE IN, 1583 U.S. Highway 19 South, Leesburg
Score: 96
Violation: Observed no soap at both hand-washing sinks inside. PIC (person in charge) put soap at both sinks. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Great job. Discussed importance of maintaining soap at all hand-washing sinks at all times.
LITTLE CAESAR'S PIZZA, 1545 U.S. Highway 19 South, Suite B, Leesburg
Score: 100
WORTH
Nov. 26
PRUITT HEALTH – SYLVESTER, 104 Monk St., Sylvester
Score: 100
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
No inspections during period.
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
Nov. 27
RED'S, 4099 S. Depot St., Leary
Score: 100