ALBANY -- These establishments were inspected Feb. 20-27 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Feb. 27
KRYSTAL-ALB002, 1605 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
PRUITT HEALTH PALMYRA, 1904 Palmyra Road
Score: 98
Violations: Observed the plumbing leaking under the employee hand washing sink. PIC (person in charge) placed a work order with maintenance to fix the plumbing. New Violation. Correct by March 12.
MILLER BREWING CAFÉ, 405 Cordele Road
Score: 100
WENDY'S NO. 551, 1101 Dawson Road
Score: 91
Violations: Observed tomatoes and sliced cheese being held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit at the prep top cooler. PIC (person in charge) discarded the food items. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Feb. 26
CHUCK E. CHEESE NO. 617, 2601 Dawson Road
Score: 100
ZAXBY'S OF ALBANY NO. 0203, 405 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
DRAGON HOUSE INC., 118 Philema Road, Suite C
Score: 94
Violations: Observed TCS (temperature controlled for safety) food (egg rolls in front reach-in cooler) not protected from cross-contamination by storing in covered containers. PIC (person in charge) covered the container of egg rolls. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation. Remarks: Discussed food containers.
CORKS WINE & CHARCUTERIE TABLE, 2700 Dawson Road North, Unit 5
Score: 100
Feb. 25
PINES PERSONAL CARE HOME, 2121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Score: 98
Violation: Observed the Dumpster missing a tight-fitting lid. PIC will have the lid replaced. Repeat Violation. Correct by March 6.
BURGER KING NO. 9531, 2805 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
CHICK-FIL-A AT ALBANY MALL, 2601 Dawson Road
Score: 100
PEACEFUL MANOR RETIREMENT HOME (SOUTH), 2905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Score: 81
Violations: Observed milk and ground beef in the reach-in cooler not being held at 41 degrees or below. PIC (person in charge) discarded the food items. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed no thermometers in the refrigerator or freezer. PIC will place thermometers in the refrigerator and freezer. Repeat Violation. Correct by March 10. Observed tiles in the kitchen not attached to the floor. PIC will have the tiles grouted. Repeat Violation. Correct by March 25. Observed light bulbs in the dry storage area that are not shielded, coated or otherwise shatter-resistant. PIC will have light bulbs shielded. Repeat Violation. Correct by March 10. Observed insects and other pests not removed from the premises at a frequency that prevents the accumulation, decomposition or the attraction of pests. PIC will have the insects removed from the facility. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation.
Feb. 24
CRK CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, 2103 E. Broad Ave.
Score: 100
SONNY'S BBQ, 1900 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 99
Violation: Observed no adequate lighting in the walk-in-freezer. The general manager is having the electrician replace the light in the freezer. New Violation. Correct by March 9. Remarks: The general manager was given a copy of the food service rules and regulations, employee hand-washing signs, choking poster, employee health policy, and vomiting fecal cleanup procedure.
Feb. 20
BOOKS A MILLION/JOE MUGGS, 2601 Dawson Road Unit 3
Score: 100
ALBANY PRETZEL BAKERY C/O AUNTIE ANNE'S, 2601 Dawson Road Suite C-3
Score: 100
BRICK OVEN PIZZERIA, 2601 Dawson Road, Suite A-15
Score: 95
Violations: CFSM (certified food safety manager) and EHS (Environmental Health Service) observed ice machine chute not clean to sight and touch with gloved hand and alcohol pad. Discussed with CFSM. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. CFSM and EHS observed grease and debris buildup on the kitchen floor. Discussed with CFSM. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 27. Remarks: Ice machine chute cleaned/sanitized on site. CFSM agreed to have the area cleaned/sanitized one to two times daily and as needed as well as educate staff. Manager agreed to remove grease and debris build-up from the floor in the kitchen area. I reviewed with CFSM/Owner the Food Service Establishment Report and emphasized that they will need to orient any new staff and oversee current staff to ensure the rules and regulations of food service are properly followed. Discussed mechanical dishwasher. They verbalized understanding.
LEE
Feb. 24
EL MAYA III, 1561 U.S. Highway 19 South, Suite 13, Leesburg
Score: 97
Violation: Observed no thermometer in prep top cooler. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 28. Remarks: Spoke with PIC (person in charge) about food in prep top being borderline after unit being closed for more than an hour. Recommended having unit serviced.
LEESBURG EXPRESS/KRISPY CRUNCHY, 275 U.S. Highway 19 South, Leesburg
Score: 99
Violation: Observed missing/damaged ceiling tile over three-compartment sink and damaged wall board behind hand-wash sink in front serving area. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 28. Remarks: Kitchen not open during time of inspection. No employees present. Discussed replacing equipment and the requirement for commercial NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) standard equipment.
WORTH
No inspections during period.
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
Feb. 27
ROLLIN' SMOKE MOBILE UNIT, 321 Main St., Dawson
Score: 100
MITCHELL
Feb. 21
SCOTT'S CHICKEN SOUL FOOD AND MORE, 79 N. Harney St., Camilla
Score: 100
CALHOUN
Feb. 24
SARAH MAE'S COUNTRY COOKING, 10865 Dickey St., Morgan
Score: 97
Violations: Observed a bag of onions stored less than 6 inches off the floor inside walk-in cooler. Manager corrected violation by moving onions to a storage shelf inside walk-in cooler. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed proper way to document employee health. Discussed use of additional refrigerator for kitchen area. Discussed use of coolers for holding chicken. Discussed use of residential equipment for cooking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.