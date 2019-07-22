These establishments were inspected July 12-18 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
July 18
BIG WILLY’S SEAFOOD/MOBILE, 5425 Newton Road
Score: 100
July 17
BJ’S II, 2004 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 86
Violations: Observed fume hood not clean to sight and touch. PIC will have fume hood cleaned. New Violation. Correct by July 19. Observed TCS food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. PIC discarded food items (pulled pork, baked beans, chicken and dumplings, raw chicken, raw fish, raw steak). New Violation. Observed light bulb in walk-in cooler not shielded. PIC will provide light bulb with shielding. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed three-compartment sink. Discussed sanitizer concentration.
GOLDEN CORRAL, 1228 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 100
July 16
PHOEBE PUTNEY HEALTHWORKS/JUICE BAR, 311 Third Ave.
Score: 100
LOS VAQUEROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 603 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 93
Violations: Observed ice machine chute not clean to sight and touch with alcohol wipe prep pad. Discussed with CFSM. CFSM to devise for staff and enforce routine cleaning schedule for the ice machine chute. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed two reach-in coolers absent of internal thermometers. Unable to locate reach in freezer thermometer. Observed with CFSM walk-in cooler internal thermometer not working properly when compared to external thermometer and self EHS thermometer. Discussed with CFSM that internal thermometers must be kept in coolers and freezers at all times. CFSM agreed to purchase new internal thermometers and keep extra ones on hand for when thermometers are lost or broken. New Violation. Remarks: +/- 3 degrees allowed for thermometer accuracy. Mr. J. Cesar Chavez stated that he is awaiting a part for one of the fans in the walk-in cooler and he plans to have it serviced as well. Reminded Mr. J. Cesar Chavez CFSM renewal is due Nov. 22. Discussed storage of personal items. Mr. J. Cesar Chavez stated that the cooler located nearest the hot holding section has been replaced with a new one.
EL VAQUERO, 3007 Kensington Court
Score: 91
Violation: Observed some potentially hazardous and other food items held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the prep-top cooler nearest the nacho station and in the reach-in cooler underneath the same prep-top. Person-in-charge observed the temperature readings; discussed that 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below is the required temperature. Potentially hazardous items removed/discarded. PIC to place work order for the cooler to be serviced/repaired. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: +/- 3 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for thermometer accuracy. Reminded PIC that Certified Food Safety Manager recertification is due Nov. 22. Reminded to keep thermometers within all coolers and freezers within view. Discussed dishwasher. PIC agreed to purchase more QAC test strips for the three-compartment sink. EHS left few QAC test strips until he is able to purchase a new container.
TJ’S WAFFLES WINGS & MORE, 1115 W. Broad Ave.
Score: 96
Violations: Observed no Certified Food Safety Manager for the establishment. PIC will obtain certification. New Violation. Remarks: +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for thermometer accuracy. PIC was given a copy of the list of the ServSafe classes.
LEE
July 17
ROOSTERS, 1636 Philema Road, Leesburg
Score: 100
July 15
LEE STATE PRISON, 153 Pinewood Road, Leesburg
Score: 99
Violation: Observed leaking/damaged plumbing under hand sinks in staff dining and main kitchen. New Violation. Correct by Aug. 31. Remarks: Discussed repair of plumbing fixtures under hand sinks.
WORTH
July 12
H.H. WOOLARD COMMUNITY CENTER, 709 W. Wallace St. Sylvester
Score: 100
FOODIE POPS, 101 N. Washington St. Unit C, Sylvester
Score: 100
FOODIE POPS MOBILE UNIT, 101 N. Washington St., Unit C, Sylvester
Score: 100
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
July 18
HEAVENLY TREATS, 19 Hoods Store Road, Dawson
Score: 100
HEAVENLY TREATS MOBILE UNIT, 19 Hoods Store Road, Dawson
Score: 100
MITCHELL
July 18
MARYLANDS FRIED CHICKEN, 68 N. Scott St., Camilla
Score: 85
Violations: Observed raw pork stored on top/same container as raw chicken. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Packaged RTE foods improperly labeled. Discussed proper labeling requirements with PIC. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed packaged food stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed with PIC about switching to a GDA permit, EH has previously spoken with GDA representative about switching permit.
July 16
TWO SCOOPS, 37 W. Oakland St., Camilla
Score: 91
Violations: No soap or hand-drying provisions in restroom. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Water heater in disrepair, unable to provide hot water. Repeat Violation. No backflow device installed. New Violation. Patron restroom unavailable for use. Repeat Violation. Several ceiling tiles throughout facility missing or broken. Repeat Violation. Remarks: Chili reheating began 5 minutes prior to temperature taken. Past due invoices and letter, describing 60-day period in which payment-in-full will need to be paid, left with PIC.
CALHOUN
July 17
CALHOUN CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTE, 27823 Main St., Morgan
Score: 100
CALHOUN STATE PRISON STAFF DINING, 27823 Main St., Morgan
Score: 100