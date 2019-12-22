These establishments were inspected Dec. 13-19 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Dec. 19
CHINA GARDEN USA, 2719 Dawson Road
Score: 100
McDONALD'S, 1632 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 98
Violations: Observed the most current inspection report not prominently displayed in public view at all times. PIC (person in charge) will post inspection report. New Violation. Observed nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment not cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude an accumulation of soil residues. PIC will have fryers and fume hoods cleaned. New Violation.
BILLY BOYZ, 1007 W. Gordon St.
Score: 92
Violations: Observed the PIC's (person in charge) certified food safety manager certificate has expired. PIC will have 30 days to renew the certification. New Violation. Correct by Jan. 19. Observed no soap at the hand-washing sink. PIC place soap at the hand sink. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed no paper towels at the hand-washing sink. PIC placed paper towels at the hand sink. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. .
Dec. 18
CHEDDAR'S CASUAL CAFE INC. D/B/A CHEDDAR'S SCRATCH KITCHEN, 1111 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 99
Violation: Observed to-go containers/dishes stored in a manner that did not prevent food/lip contamination. Discussed with CFSM (certified food safety manager). Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: To-go containers inverted on site. CFSM agreed to educate staff regarding proper storage of single-use/single-service items/dishes. Discussed dishwasher dial.
MY PIE PIZZA, 2700 Dawson Road, Suites 14 & 15
Score: 100.
Dec. 17
RJ ALVERSON'S -- (BASE OF OPERATION), 809 21st Ave.
Score: 100
RJ ALVERSON'S -- MOBILE UNIT, 809 21st Ave.
Score: 100
LEE
Dec. 17
CHILI'S, 2821 Ledo Road, Albany
Score: 100
WAFFLE HOUSE, 1608 U.S. Highway 19 South, Leesburg
Score: 91
Violation: Observed plastic containers of chili and gravy at 65 and 48 degrees Fahrenheit in walk-in cooler cooling after six hours. Manager corrected violation by discarding food in trash. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Date mark for chili and gravy cooling in walk-in cooler indicated product had been made the day before inspection. Manager verified the product had been made the day before inspection. Discussed proper procedures for cooling large containers of chili and gravy in three-compartment sink.
PIZZA HUT NO. 4811, 1206 U.S. Highway 19 South, Unit A, Leesburg
Score: 100
HARDEE'S, 258 Walnut St., Leesburg
Score: 96
Violation: Observed mold in multiple fountain drink nozzles. New Violation. Correct by Dec. 19. Remarks: Discussed with PIC (person in charge) importance of taking drink nozzles off and cleaning nightly. Discussed importance of employees knowing what illnesses to report to management.
WORTH
Dec. 19
ED'S TRUCKSTOP, 209 Highway 82 N.W., Poulan
Score: 100
Dec. 18
DAIRY QUEEN, 509 E. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
PIZZA QUICK INC., 911 E. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 96
Dec. 17
THREE SQUARES DINER, 202 W. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 99
McDONALD'S, 617 E. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
HUFF'S CHICKEN COOP, 609 W. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
Dec. 16
ADAMS BACKYARD BAR-B-QUE CATERING AND MORE MOBILE UNIT, 105 W. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
ADAMS BACKYARD BAR-B-QUE CATERING AND MORE BASE, 105 W. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
No inspections during period.
MITCHELL
Dec. 17
PELHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 534 Barrow Ave., Pelham
Score: 95
Violations: Observed warewashing machines lacking the final rinse temp required. Hottest temp that was recorded was around 135 degrees. PIC (person in charge) put in a work order for unit to be maintained. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed build-up of old food debris on top on warewashing machine and around convection oven. PIC instructed employee to clean areas. Corrected on-site. New violation.
PELHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL, 209 Mathewson Ave., Pelham
Score: 99
Violation: Observed all brooms being stored on the ground in a corner of the kitchen. PIC (person in charge) instructed employee to hang them on correct rack. Corrected on-site. New violation.
CALHOUN
Dec. 18
WAYNES RESTUARANT & GRILL, 19042 Hartford St., Edison
Score: 99
Violation: Observed employee use improper procedure for ware washing in three-compartment sink. Observed utensils washed with soap and sanitizer in one sink, then rinsed in second sink, then set up to dry on drainboard. New Violation. Correct by Dec. 19.